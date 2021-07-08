Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Music Festivals Return to be Kicked Off by the Windy City Smokeout Starting Today

After taking a year off due to COVID, the Windy City Smokeout returns this summer beginning today at the United Center Parking Lot.

Chicago is considered a major music center in the Midwest where distinct varieties of blues, and house music, a type of electronic dance music, were developed. It is also known for soul, jazz and rock. Music fans world-wide appreciate Chicago’s music scene, known for introducing legendary artists such as Nat King Cole and Benny Goodman, Earth Wind and Fire, Styx, Smashing Pumpkins and of course, and Chicago. Today’s music in Chicago mixes genres from it’s traditional past with classical, alternative rock and hip hop to once again create a unique sound.

Something else Chicago is known for although many from outside the city aren’t aware of it, is barbecue. While most people think of the south when they think of bar-b-cue, it also has a prominent place in the culinary traditions of Chicago. Rooted in the African American relocations from the Mississipi Delta to the city’s Southside, ribs, rib tips, and sausages have always been favorite food items in the area both at home and in restaurants.

Chicago barbecue sauce is a sweet, spicy, red version, closest to what you find in Kansas City, made with tomatoes and hot peppers. It was traditionally cooked in what came to be known as the Chicago Aquarium Pit, the closest thing to open pits in the permitted by health laws. This is a contraption with a metal base and tempered glass top with sliding doors which is what makes it look like a fish tank. It is designed so meat cooks and smokes about two inches over hardwood embers but some places use a mix of wood and charcoal, while others use pure charcoal.

It’s to be expected, given the prominent place music and barbecue hold in Chicago culture, that there would be a popular festival that celebrate them together. Among all the various festivals in Chicago, one of the most popular is the Windy City Smokeout. It could not be held last year due to COVID restrictions. However, it returns full force this year, starting today at the United Center Parking Lot. The celebration combines great music, barbeque.

Windy City Smokeout 2021 Bands

The Windy City Smokeout is known for showcasing many of the best, established and up and coming country artists. Some of the band performing this year include:

  • Brett Eldridge
  • Darius Rucker
  • Walker County
  • Jan Pardi
  • Morgan Evans
  • Cody Canada and the Departed
  • Haley Whitters
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Tyler Booth

For a complete listing of bands, see here.

Windy City Smokeout 2021 Barbecue and Other Food

There are a number of different establishments both local and non-local that will provide the food, barbecue and other, for this year’s festival. The local Chicago barbecue establishments that will be represented include:

  • Bub City – providing sliced briquet, barbecue nachos, smoked lamb ribs and mac n’ cheesy
  • Green Street Smoked Meats – serving jerk chicken, cheddar jalapeno links, and watermelon salad
  • Lillie Q’s – offering walking pork tacos, Thai baby back ribs and potato salad
  • Pearl’s Southern Comfort- providing Buffalo garlic wings, spicy ranch wings and Nashville spiced wings

For a complete listing of food, see here.

COVID SCREENING/Vaccination Verification

In order to attend the Windy City Smokeout, you need to undergo a standard health screening protocol. This is accomplished by downloading the CLEAR Health Pass app. This is something all attendees, vendors, artists and employees will be required to complete. This will allow all those attending and involved in the festival to verify that they are fully vaccinated. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours prior to attendance. Attendees must also complete a daily COVID symptom questionnaire and attest that they are symptom free through Health Pass. For more details on the festival’s safety plan, see here.

