NASCAR | Hear what Rick Hendrick said to Chase Elliott after 2020 title win

In this clip from 'Chase' that premieres on Peacock on Aug. 25, hear what team owner Rick Hendrick and driver Chase Elliott said to each other after Elliott's 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship win at Phoenix.

