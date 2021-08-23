Austin Dillon battles with Kyle Larson in Stage 1 at Michigan. Dillon finishes behind but draws even with Tyler Reddick in playoff standings.
NASCAR | Dillon draws even with Reddick in playoff points after strong Stage 1
NASCAR Game Highlights
