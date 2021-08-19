NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Kim Coon break down the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as Harvick looks for his fourth consecutive win at the track and Kyle Larson looks for his sixth win of the 2021 season.
NASCAR | Preview Show: Will ‘2-mile Kyle’ show up or will Harvick find Victory Lane at Michigan
