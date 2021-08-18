In this clip from Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie, Corey sits down with Chase Briscoe to discuss the final lap from the Indianapolis Road Course.
NASCAR | Stacking Pennies: Chase Briscoe breaks down final lap with Corey LaJoie
NASCAR Game Highlights
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of NASCAR
Los Angeles, CA
1198 followers
Loading
More from NASCAR Game Highlights
NASCAR | Preview Show: One playoff spot up for grabs at Daytona
NASCAR | Elliott: Raced ‘wherever they would let me’
NASCAR | Hear what Rick Hendrick said to Chase Elliott after 2020 title win
1 comments
NASCAR | ‘Lacking fire’: Backseat Drivers break down Harvick’s chances at a playoff win
NASCAR | Scanner Sounds: ‘I’m an old man but I’d kick his (expletive)’
3 comments
NASCAR | Who’s to blame: Austin Dillon or Brad Keselowski?
3 comments
NASCAR | ‘Chase’ offers inside look at beginnings of a Cup champion
NASCAR | It’s just a bummer: Austin Dillon disappointed after wreck at Michigan
1 comments
Comments / 0