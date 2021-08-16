Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the first time in series history.
NASCAR | NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag, makes history at the Indy Road Course
NASCAR Game Highlights
