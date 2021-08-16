Indianapolis, IN

NASCAR | Multiple drivers involved in chain-reaction wreck at Indianapolis

Watch as William Byron tags the curb and spins, setting off a multi-car wreck at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

