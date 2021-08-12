NASCAR | Preview Show: There’s a new road course in town

NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Jonathan Merryman get you ready for back-to-back road courses with The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Los Angeles, CA
Michigan State

NASCAR | Preview Show: Will ‘2-mile Kyle’ show up or will Harvick find Victory Lane at Michigan

NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Kim Coon break down the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as Harvick looks for his fourth consecutive win at the track and Kyle Larson looks for his sixth win of the 2021 season.Read full story

NASCAR | Stacking Pennies: Chase Briscoe breaks down final lap with Corey LaJoie

In this clip from Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie, Corey sits down with Chase Briscoe to discuss the final lap from the Indianapolis Road Course.Read full story

NASCAR | Listen in to Chase Briscoe’s team radio in final laps at the Indianapolis Road Course

Drop in on the No. 14 team's radio at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course as Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin tangle in the closing laps of the race.Read full story
NASCAR | Spicy Scanner from Indy Road Course: ‘Then he wrecked us’

Listen in as the Coca-Cola Family of Drivers battle it out at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the NASCAR Cup Series.Read full story
NASCAR | Debate: Hard racing or disrespectful racing?

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks and Dylan 'Mamba' Smith join Alex Weaver on Backseat Drivers to debate the line of driving hard and disrespectfully at the Indy Road Course.Read full story

NASCAR | Debate: Chase Briscoe vs. Denny Hamlin

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks and Dylan 'Mamba' Smith join Alex Weaver on Backseat Drivers to debate the controversy in the final laps at the Indy Road Course.Read full story

NASCAR | Several cars wreck at first overtime attempt at Indianapolis

Watch as Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon and others have issues on NASCAR's first attempt at overtime at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.Read full story

NASCAR | Brad Keselowski backs into the wall, ends his chances at Indy

Team Penske has issues in Stage 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course as Brad Keselowski backs his car into the wall and Joey Logano also spins off track later in the stage.Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

NASCAR | Multiple drivers involved in chain-reaction wreck at Indianapolis

Watch as William Byron tags the curb and spins, setting off a multi-car wreck at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.Read full story

NASCAR | NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag, makes history at the Indy Road Course

Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the first time in series history.Read full story

NASCAR | Reddick and McDowell battle hard for Stage 1 win at Indy

Watch as Tyler Reddick and Michael McDowell battle hard with two laps to go and Reddick wins the first stage at Indy.Read full story

NASCAR | Kurt Busch and Austin Cindric make contact, Cindric spins at Indy

Watch as Kurt Busch makes contact with the back bumper of Austin Cindric's car sending Cindric spinning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.Read full story

NASCAR | Recap: Indianapolis Road Course delivers wild finish, new winner

Recap the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course as plenty of drama unfolded in the closing laps.Read full story
NASCAR | Tony Stewart to Chase Briscoe: ‘I’m just glad you stood up for yourself’

Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.Read full story
NASCAR | Hamlin frustrated after contact with Briscoe: ‘Lack of awareness’

Listen in as Denny Hamlin recaps his conversation with Chase Briscoe after the two made contact late in the race at Indianapolis.Read full story

NASCAR | Chase Briscoe on contact with Denny Hamlin: ‘I’d be upset too’

Listen in as Chase Briscoe talks about his post-race conversation with Denny Hamlin after the two made contact during the final laps at Indianapolis.Read full story

NASCAR | Allmendinger: ‘We just won at Indy … let’s go!’

AJ Allmendinger is stoked following his victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course -- the second of his Cup career and the first for Kaulig Racing in the Cup Series.Read full story

NASCAR | William Byron wins Busch Pole Award at Indianapolis

William Byron nabs his second Busch Pole Award of the 2021 season and will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.Read full story

NASCAR | Justin Haley makes last-lap pass for Stage 1 win at Indy road course

Watch as Justin Haley runs down Riley Herbst at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to take the Stage 1 win with a pass in the final corner.Read full story

NASCAR | Lap 1 chaos as drivers wreck early at Indy’s road course

Watch Lap 1 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as several drivers get off course and jump a curb, damaging their race cars.Read full story
