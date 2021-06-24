NASCAR | Preview Show: Double the races, double the fun at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Game Highlights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ddd0B_0aeI4qPi00

NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Jonathan Merryman break down the doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway on this week's Preview Show delivered by DoorDash.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2865cd2bb103189385f2a0a1e85983cc.blob

The latest game highlights and updates of NASCAR

Los Angeles, CA
555 followers
Loading

More from NASCAR Game Highlights

NASCAR | Alex Bowman makes save in first-ever winged 410 sprint-car start

Alex Bowman makes a huge save in his first-ever winged 410 sprint-car start and goes on to finish fifth at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis.Read full story

NASCAR | Nos. 9, 48 penalized for engine allocation violations after New Hampshire

NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver brings you up to speed on the penalties levied against the Nos. 9 and 48 teams following last weekend's race.Read full story

NASCAR | Debate: Who makes the NASCAR Playoffs?

On this week's episode of NASCAR's Backseat Drivers, Hendrick Motorsports' Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus and NBC Sports' Steve Letarte join Alex Weaver to debate how the NASCAR Playoffs will shake up.Read full story

NASCAR | Keselowski’s dream of ownership worth the challenge at Roush Fenway

Brad Keselowski speaks to the challenge that lies ahead at Roush Fenway Racing as he leaves Team Penske to become a co-owner/driver for at Roush.Read full story

NASCAR | Scanner Sounds from New Hampshire: ‘I don’t believe it’

Listen in as the Coca-Cola Family of Drivers battle it out in New Hampshire as NASCAR's regular season has just four races left.Read full story
1 comments

NASCAR | Brad Keselowski to join Roush Fenway Racing as an owner/driver in 2022

Listen in as Roush Fenway's Steve Newmark announces that Brad Keselowski will drive for Roush Fenway racing in 2022 and will be a co-owner of the team.Read full story

NASCAR | Aric Almirola reacts to playoff-shaking win at New Hampshire

Aric Almirola stops by NASCAR's Studio 3 to chat with Alex Weaver and react to his playoff-shaking win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.Read full story

NASCAR | Steve Letarte on DiBenedetto’s situation for 2022: ‘Winners get hired’

On this week's episode of NASCAR's Backseat Drivers, Hendrick Motorsports' Vice President of Competition, Chad Knaus, and NBC Sports' Steve Letarte join Alex Weaver to debate where Matt DiBenedetto will end up for 2022.Read full story
9 comments

NASCAR | Best battles, passes for lead from the ‘Magic Mile’

Relive some of the best on-track action from Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as drivers, including Penske teammates, battle for the lead.Read full story

NASCAR | Kyle Busch reacts after early wreck at New Hampshire

Kyle Busch reacts after wrecking from the lead at New Hampshire as rain started to fall early in the race.Read full story
1 comments

NASCAR | NASCAR’s O’Donnell explains process used on caution at New Hampshire

Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's executive VP and chief racing development officer, breaks down the process used to call caution at New Hampshire.Read full story

NASCAR | Leaders wreck at New Hampshire as rain showers hit

Watch as the leaders wreck early in Turns 1 and 2 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with rain showers falling.Read full story

NASCAR | NASCAR Cup Series take the green at New Hampshire

Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as drivers get set for 301 miles.Read full story

NASCAR | Logano penalized after crew member works on car under red flag

Watch as Joey Logano's crew member works on the race car under the red flag, causing a two-lap penalty at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.Read full story

NASCAR | NASCAR Cup Series resumes after rain delay at New Hampshire

Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series re-takes the green flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after an early rain delay.Read full story

NASCAR | LaJoie, Wallace toss the pigskin with the fans at New Hampshire during rain delay

Watch as Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace toss a football over the catch fence at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, interacting with fans during the rain delay.Read full story
2 comments

NASCAR | Race Recap: Aric Almirola locks into playoffs at New Hampshire

Recap the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that saw Aric Almirola work his way into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win in Loudon.Read full story

NASCAR | Spoiler alert: Almirola’s elation in Victory Lane

Drop in on Aric Almirola's Victory Lane interview as the driver of the No. 10 reflects on the 2021 season and his upcoming trip to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.Read full story

NASCAR | Xfinity Series field stacks up, wrecks on first restart at New Hampshire

Riley Herbst and other Xfinity Series drivers wreck on the first restart at New Hampshire Speedway, as the field stacks up before the leaders take off.Read full story

NASCAR | Xfinity Series takes green flag at New Hampshire for 2021 race

Watch as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to start the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy