Use of a not-so Harmless Drug and its Damage to Health

Physical and Mental Damage from Marijuana Use

As is known, the use of Cannabis is Legal in Los Angeles City for both medicinal and recreational use. Although its recreational use is legalized in small amounts, there is no control over who uses it or if it produces any harmful effect on the individual.

There are several studies, some of which we will mention in this article, that indicate that the use of this drug is not as harmless as many tend to believe. Let's see.

Los Angeles, the most populous city in California and one of the most conglomerated in the US, is known for its freedom in a general sense. Still, the inappropriate use of Marijuana, mainly without medical monitoring, could be dangerous.

Use of Cannabis without Control and Medical Purposes

The use and abuse of psychoactive substances, especially Marijuana, cause cortico-subcortical atrophy; that is, the neurons in your brain die, whose damage is irreversible. In addition, people who abuse psychoactive substances can present psychotic episodes, delusions, and hallucinations. " Héctor Guerrero Heredia, Neuro psychopharmacological psychiatrist."

A study conducted by The World Health Organization and The Pan American Health Organization called "Health and Social Effects of Non-medical Cannabis Use" explains a worrying growing demand for treatment of disorders due to cannabis use and associated health conditions in high- and middle-income countries.

Also, The Center for the Control and Detention of Diseases (CDC), in its publication "Marijuana and Public Health," indicates a series of events caused by its uncontrolled non-medicinal use, among these are:

Not being successful in quitting using Marijuana (addiction) .

. Increased risk of other negative consequences of using the drug, such as attention, memory, and learning problems.

Changes in moods.

Disturbance to the circulatory system could increase the risk of having heart attacks and strokes.

could increase the risk of having heart It can lead to an increased risk of bronchitis, coughing, and phlegm production.

Effects on the Brain of Cannabis Use

Our brain, our supercomputer, must stay healthy, active, and alert. But drugs that are depressants of the nervous system, like Marijuana, inhibit brain activity. Also, Marijuana has been linked to other mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts in adolescents and adults. Considering that California is currently the most significant commercial market for this drug, legally and illegally, through the black market, Which is concerning.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse explains how the frequent use of (THC) Tetrahydrocannabinol (the primary active substance in Cannabis) can affect our brain. Among these are:

Alteration of the senses.

Alteration of perception of time

Changes in mood

Limitation of body mobility.

Difficulty thinking and solving problems

Weakening of memory

Hallucinations (when consumed in large doses)

Delirium (when consumed in large amounts)

Psychosis

If its consumption is long-term, the effects are much more dangerous.

Hallucinations.

Paranoia.

Intensification of symptoms in patients with Schizophrenia.

Drug Abuse in Young People with Mood Disorders

"The perception is that it is safe to use Marijuana. However, we must educate parents and children about the risks that exist, particularly with heavy, high-potency cannabis use," Cynthia Fontanella, Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at The Ohio State University School of Medicine.

A publication by CNN, on a study carried out at the beginning of the year, shows us that the intense use of Cannabis by adolescents and young adults with mood disorders - such as depression and bipolar disorder - is related to an increased risk of self-harm, suicide attempts, and death.

Experts say that the number will have grown due to the increased potency in the marijuana strains that currently exist and the legalization of Marijuana for recreational and medical use.

Psychosis and Schizophrenia... Serious Illnesses and their Association with Cannabis use

Several investigations found a link between high marijuana use and an outbreak of schizophrenia symptoms.

No, not all people who have mental disorders such as Psychosis and Schizophrenia consume the drug, Nor should the person who consumes it necessarily suffer from these disorders, but if there is a connection between people prone to have said condition, already be it due to social, hereditary, or biological causes, and the fact that these pathologies develop with the consumption of TCH.

Child Mind Institute, an organization that offers hundreds of resources to support children and adolescents, warns us in its publication of the dangers of marijuana use, especially in adolescence. The report cites evidence that high marijuana use, prolonged exposure, and the age of onset of exposure may be risk factors that could trigger a first psychotic episode. In cases of mental illness, especially Schizophrenia, prolonged and excessive use of Marijuana can worsen symptoms.

According to a study presented by the same organization but carried out by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, it explains that young people who have a predisposition to psychotic illnesses may be attracted to Marijuana at a younger age than other adolescents.

Let's Become Aware

Although this drug is legal in many parts of the world, including Los Angeles, California, it does not mean that it does not have adverse effects. Alcohol has it, and it is legal for virtually everyone. Adults must be aware that its products can cause short and long-term problems, and parents guide their children on using this or any other type of drug.

