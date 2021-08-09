Los Angeles, CA

7 Things you should know If you are From Los Angeles and want to move to Boston

At the gateway to the Boston Public Garden (the public space in Boston).Shutterstock

Last May, I had the opportunity to get to know Boston City for the first time; And whether you want to spend a season in the "New England Capital" or are thinking of definitely moving there, there is information you should know.

These are the 7 facts according to my experience and that you need to know about Boston.

Economy:

Life in Boston City is cheaper. House rent, public transportation, and restaurant prices are proof of this, in addition to the fact that the average salary is higher. Point for Boston.

View of Boston CityPhoto by Narda

Weather:

If you are not a lover of the cold, stay in Los Angeles. In May, the temperature is enjoyable, but the snowfalls and the cold can freeze anyone in winter. Point for Los Angeles.

Education:

If you are of university age or have children who will soon be, although in both cities there are good universities, Boston, apart from having three more universities (13 in total), has some of the most recognized worldwide:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT): considered by numerous rankings as one of the best and most prestigious universities globally. According to the world ranking of QS Universities, it maintains the title of "The Best University Globally for ten consecutive years."

2. Harvard University: Known for its world-class teaching staff and endless opportunities, one of its main strengths is the exceptional diversity of our community.

3. Boston University: Ranked number 26 in the United States, Boston University is a private research university. Seven Nobel laureates have passed through it, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Elie Wiesel, along with 35 Pulitzer Prizes winners and six Academy Prize winners.

Definitely, point for Boston.

Harvard UniversityPexels-Pixabay-207692

Natural Environment

If you are a lover of the beach and the mountains, I am sorry to tell you that Boston does not have a mountain system; In addition, although it does have beaches, they are not compared to Los Angeles... Point for Los Angeles.

Boston city from tulip Garden In Public garden.Shutterstock

The City Environment and Security

The Boston City looks cleaner, I noticed fewer homeless on the streets, and personally, I felt safe walking down the street and taking public transport. Point for Boston.

Culture:

I was fascinated by Boston and its vibrant cultural environment. Above all, it preserves the architecture of its first English immigrants. Churches, buildings are part of its beautiful culture. The City of Los Angeles has a significant number of museums and, at the same time, a multicultural population that gives it a unique touch. Both cities, in different ways, have a lot to contribute at the cultural level.

Old South Church in BostonPhoto By Narda

Public Health:

According to a study conducted by CityHealth, the City of Boston earned the highest rating based on the city's Health policies and its ability to help citizens. Point for Boston.

My conclusion:

I admit that I loved Boston. It feels calmer, the people are freanly, and we can get around without stress on the streets. Its historical atmosphere gives it certain magic that makes you think in the past century without neglecting modernity. Now, choosing one of the two cities, I prefer the warmth of the Angels.

On my vacation, I was also in New York City, so I will be commenting on my experience there and comparing it with the City of Stars.

