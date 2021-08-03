Corona, CA

Reflection Murder Ticktoker Anthony Barajas

Narda Maren

By anncapictures From Pixabay

The news of the murder of the young influencer of 19 years, Anthony Barajas, is already known by all; But if you haven't found out yet, We will briefly explain: Anthony and his 18-year-old friend Rylee Goodrich were shot on July 26. The couple was in the Regal Edwards Movie Theater in Corona City. Rylee was found dead by movie maintenance people, while Anthony died days later in hospital after fighting for her life.

Joseph Jiménez, a young man barely 20 years old, who is the alleged murderer, is being detained, and according to the authorities, his action was random and not deliberate. _ BBC.

Anthony as Influencer.

All the news that has been made about Anthonys mention him as "Tiktoker," and it is because, before his death, he had almost a million followers. His account continued to grow after he was injured; some began to follow the application out of curiosity, others to support the family, achieving that it has surpassed one million followers.

Today his TickTock account has been deleted. Rylee, her partner, also made videos on this platform and already had more than 15 thousand followers.

Anthony showed himself in his networks happy, friendly, and familiar young man. He was not controversial; instead, he made known his closeness to God on more than one occasion.

Aspects to consider.

Safety:

This fact once again calls into question the security of many public establishments. According to the cinema administrators, the shots were not heard because they were possibly confused with the noise of the film, which, ironically, was about crimes and murders (The Forever Purge).

Gun Control:

It is still unknown how the alleged murderer, only 20 years old, had a firearm, when according to California state law, as expressed by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the age allowed to carry a handgun is 21 years, added to the increase in shootings so far this year, makes us reflect on whether gun control in the state of California should be stricter.

Amid a spike in shootings this year, most California voters indicate they believe gun control laws effectively reduce violent crime. Still, trust in them has declined, according to a new survey co-sponsored by the UC Berkeley Institute for Government Studies and the Los Angeles Times. The poll released Thursday found that 56% of state voters surveyed believe that stricter laws restricting the sale and possession of guns help make their communities safer.

Public Life:

Although the authorities inform us that there is no relationship between the alleged murderer and his victims, it leaves us with doubts. One million followers is a considerable sum, so many can speculate that the motives for the murder were either personal or just hatred. Now, in case it really was a random case, it brings us to another point ...

The Mental Health of the Alleged Murderer:

What reasons could a 20-year-old have had to enter a cinema to kill two strangers? Or did the movie influenced him to killed them on impulse? But if so, why did he have the gun.

There are many questions, which we hope can be explained, both for the peace of the relatives of the deceased and the security of the state of California in general.

