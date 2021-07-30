Los Angeles, CA

Controversial third dose of vaccine for immunization against Covid-19. Would it really be necessary?

Narda Maren

Development of theThird Vaccine Against Covid-19

Photo by Kampus Production from Pexels

Last Thursday, July 8, the renowned pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced the development of a new vaccine to strengthen the immune system against Covid-19. If approved, It Would be the third dose to people vaccinated with the vaccine from this laboratory.

Pfizer and BioNTech consider that a third dose will act in a similar way against the highly contagious Delta variant, which is becoming the dominant one worldwide, according to a publication by DW."

This news makes us think that the other laboratories could also consider an additional dose. In fact, according to a publication created by "Newtral," Moderna affirms that the third dose of its Vaccine against Covid-19 will be necessary.

By to a study published in The American Medical Journal Annals of Internal Medicine, a third dose of the covid-19 vaccine can increase antibody levels in people who have been recipients of organ transplants. This report, which is the first to discuss the response to a third dose of the vaccine against this disease, was developed by researchers at the Johns Hopki University School of Medicine.

After the significant increase in infections in recent weeks, Los Angeles has shown a drop in diseases. Still, although progress continues, it is worrying that it has not yet reached the vaccination goal. It also concerns the hundreds of thousands of citizens who are still reluctant to be vaccinated so that a third dose could represent a new challenge. But would this be necessary?

What do Pfizer and Moderna Laboratories Say?

"The efficacy of the vaccine in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease decrease six months after vaccination, although efficacy in preventing serious diseases remains high." The company said in a statement sent to CNN.
Photo by Gerd Altmann From Pixabay

Pfizer informed us that the efficiency of antibodies in the body decreases due to time and the appearance of new variants. It would be possible that within 6 to 12 months after the first two doses, a third dose that is different will be necessary to the first.

Moderna, in a publication by Le Journal du Dimanche, Stéphane Bancel, CEO of the company, affirms that a "third booster dose" will have to be given to people who have already been vaccinated. It would be desirable to start "from the end of the summer" with the risk groups given the first doses in early 2021. It places particular emphasis on people living in nursing homes.

Controversy and Debate Between Scientists and the FDA

"The FDA, CDC, and NIH (The National Institutes of Health) participate in a rigorous science-based process to consider if or when a boost is might need. This process takes into account laboratory data, data from clinical trials, and the data cohort, which may include data from specific pharmaceutical companies, but are not based exclusively on those data."

Until now, neither the FDA nor any official organization has validated the third dose of a vaccine. Upon learning of the communication from Pharmaceutica Pzifer, the FDA quickly informed that this is not the time to have a third dose in the United States. It would determine that it needs eventual after a rigorous process based on science and evidence.

In the same order, The World Health Organization also stated that there is not enough evidence for a third vaccine. He also called for surplus doses to be donated to developing countries instead of improving the immunity of wealthy people.

Dr. Felix Drexler, a virologist at the Charité Clinical University in Berlin, responded in an interview conducted by DW, where he states that the studies are still in progress. First, it seems essential to me to see the vaccine's efficacy being applied in each country. He adds that the demand for a third dose cannot come from a pharmaceutical company. This decision has to come from the national or supranational public health bodies.

In Which Countries is the Third Dose of Vaccine Already Being Placed?

The population of The Dominican Republic, which the Chinese Sinovac Vaccine has mostly vaccinated, is placing a third dose of Pfizer, among controversial among its citizens, since they have doubts about placing the third dose from a laboratory than the one original.

Turkey is already placing the third dose, and Chile is expected to start in August.

What Can We Expect?

No organization related to health has authorized the administration of a third dose; the laboratories, due to the studies carried out, indicate that it is necessary to decrease over time.

The laboratories say that it would be counterproductive to wait for a new crisis to authorize the third vaccine. As citizens, we can only hope that the city of angels can achieve immunity with the second dose, which has not yet been completed, and win the battle of the "Pandemic of the Unvaccinated."

