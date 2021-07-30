UFC Bantamweight Championship rematch between Aljamain Sterling & Petr Yan is officially set for UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan landing a fight ending illegal knee that cost him the title Zuffa & UFC/Getty Images

Once again got some more breaking sports news, this time in the world of MMA & UFC.

It was reported that the former men's bantamweight champion Petr Yan will get his much-anticipated rematch against the now quote-unquote champion Aljamain Sterling. And the fight will be taking place on the UFC 267 card on October 30th and will be in Abu Dhabi.

If you are not aware of what happened in the first fight that took place on UFC 259 on the date of March 6th.

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan landing a stiff jab on Aljamain Sterling Zuffa & UFC/Getty Images

Yan came into the fight as the reigning champion and after dominating the majority of the fight where he landed the heavier strikes, got 7 out of 7 takedowns while stuffing 16 out of 17 of Sterling's takedown attempts and even scored a knockdown early in the fight. He threw an illegal knee to Aljamain while he had one knee touching the ground which made him a grounded opponent and you can not throw head kicks or knees to a grounded opponent.

Moments after former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan landed an illegal knee which resulted in a disqualification Zuffa & UFC/Getty Images

After Yan threw and landed the knee Aljamain decided he was unfit to continue and the fight was then called as a disqualification win for Aljamain Sterling which gave him the championship belt at the end of it all.

Many people including myself believed that he milked the situation as a whole and I truly believe he was ready to keep on fighting up until he heard that a disqualification would give him the victory and the belt. Of course that is all personal opinion but as I said that is the same opinion of the majority of the MMA community that is not associated with Sterling's team.

UFC Bantamweight Aljamain Sterling getting his hand raised after disqualification win against Petr Yan on UFC 259 Zuffa & UFC/Getty Images

Right after the fight Aljamain was okay enough to do an interview after interview and was even celebrating with his team later in the night having himself a nice drink.

Now don't get me wrong but I am pretty sure if you are heavily concussed and your brain is supposedly scrambled as bad as he said it was, im pretty sure you aren't supposed to have a drink.

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling celebrating disqualification win with a drink with friends and family Zuffa & UFC/Getty Images

Regardless though, clearly as you can tell im not a big fan.

Although I used to be and still respect him as a fighter as I do all fighters but I don't respect how he's handling himself and especially the way he is carrying himself since this whole thing happened.

It is what it is, as said before the fight will take place on October 30th on the UFC 267 card in Abu Dhabi.

Before that last fight, Yan has been undefeated in the UFC with 7 straight victories in the promotion and will look to get back to that and get his title back as well.

UFC Bantamweights Petr Yan & Aljamain Sterling face off before their first fight Zuffa & UFC/Getty Images

But this is fighting and you never know what can happen but if you ask for my quick early prediction I believe Yan gets the belt back to keep it simple.

Hope you guys enjoyed the read

-Sani

