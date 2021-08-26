Brown Bear celebrates 64th birthday today with free car washes

Brown Bear's Ballard tunnel wash will be offering free car washes until 8pm. Brown Bear

Brown Bear Car Wash is turning another year older, and they’re once again offering free car washes to celebrate their birthday.

The northwest-founded car wash is turning 64 this year, and they’re giving away their “Beary Clean” car washes to customers all day long until 8 p.m. today at all of their 28 tunnel wash locations. The Ballard tunnel wash location is at 5111 15th Ave NW.

Brown Bear founder and CEO Victor Odermat opened the company’s first location in 1957 just down the street from Ballard, at 1800 15th Ave West. The company now owns 52 car washes throughout the Puget Sound region and in Spokane.

Last year, Brown Bear washed 29,756 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound region. The tradition started 14 years ago, and since they started offering free washes on their birthday and on Veterans Day, they’ve given out 476,259 free car washes.

“This has become a tradition for us, and it’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the loyal customers who have supported us for over 60 years,” Odermat said in a statement about the free car wash day. “It’s a fun and busy day as we celebrate with our customers while benefitting the environment.”

Brown Bear Car Wash has become the largest car wash operator on the West Coast and the 12th largest in the United States. The company is known for its environmentally friendly practices and uses biodegradable detergents at all its locations.

Brown Bear is mart of the ICA WaterSavers Program, which recognizes professional car washes for water conservation and environmental protection. The company reuses water when possible, and uses an average of 25 gallons of fresh water per car wash. A large percentage of the water in each wash is filtered and reused for later washes.

Their free "Beary Clean" wash includes a soft cloth exterior wash, spot-free rinse, and blow dry finish.

Other Seattle-area tunnel washes include the following:

Interbay: 1800 15th Ave W

Lake City: 14312 Lake City Way NE

Shoreline: 16032 Aurora Ave N

Bellevue: 3724 Factoria Blvd SE

Renton: 77 Rainier Ave S

Renton: 621 Rainier Ave S

Renton: 800 S Grady Way

Redmond: 17809 Redmond Way

Redmond: 8296 Avondale Way NE

Bremerton: 6301 WA-303 NE

Issaquah: 22121 SE 56th St

For a full list of participating tunnel wash locations and more info about the company, visit Brown Bear’s website.

