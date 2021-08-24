Ballard Alliance to host outdoor movie night and sidewalk sale this weekend

The movie will be screened in the museum's back parking lot Google

The Ballard Alliance is putting on two big events this weekend in Ballard, with an outdoor movie screening at the National Nordic Museum and the biggest ever sidewalk sale in central Ballard.

The National Nordic Museum has partnered with the Ballard Alliance for the outdoor movie, which is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 29. The movie will be Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and will be free and open to the public.

They’ll open up the seating area to folks starting at 7:30 p.m., and the film will start at 8:15 p.m., or just after dusk. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to set up a space. The Alliance will be giving away free popcorn, and Sweet Mickey’s will be selling candy. Guests should bring masks to use the museum’s restrooms.

The event is funded in part by the Seattle Office of Economic Development.

The Ballard Alliance is also getting ready to host the annual Ballard Sidewalk Sale, with 37 businesses set to participate. This is the largest sidewalk sale in the event’s history, Anndrea Dohring from the Alliance tells My Ballard.

There will be buskers playing music along Market Street and Ballard Avenue during parts of the sale, which starts Thursday, Aug. 26 and goes through Sunday, Aug. 29. Businesses will be selling their goods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the event.

Participating businesses are listed below:

Anchored Ship Coffee

Annie’s Art & Frame

Ascent Outdoors

Aviv Jewelry

Ballard Home Comforts

Buffalo Exchange

Clover Toys

Culinary Essentials

Fair Trade Winds

Fleet Feet

Floating Leaves Tea

Found Ballard

Gold Dogs

Heritage Distilling Co.

Kavu

Lucca

Great Finds

Market Street Shoes

MK Byrne

Monster

Prism

re-souL

Restyle for Ryther

Ruby Laine Apparel

Sacred Circle Art Gallery

Secret Garden Books

September

Sip & Ship

Sparklebarn

Standard Goods

Steele Barber + Spa

Studio Ra

Sweet Mickey’s

The Beehive Mercantile & Co.

Truffles & More

Venue

In other National Nordic Museum news, the Nordic just recently unveiled their newest permanent feature: A large Nordic Labyrinth has been created on The Fisherman’s Sun Terrace. Internationally acclaimed artist Gordon Huether designed the 32-by-35-foot labyrinth using a needle scale. Huether and special guests including the Consul General of Ireland to the Western United States Robert O’Driscoll and Consul/Deputy Chief of Mission of the Royal Norwegian Consulate in San Francisco Helge Marstrander joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.

You can learn more about the outdoor movie here, and the sidewalk sale here.

Follow My Ballard for daily news from North Seattle. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.