Magnolia shooting suspect found dead inside home

Police staged outside the home after receiving calls of a family disturbance SPD

A man was found deceased in his home in Magnolia on Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and injuring his mother.

According to Seattle Police, the 20-year-old shooting suspect died in his home where he had barricaded himself after shooting his 44-year-old mother.

Police were called to the Magnolia home in the 1900 block of 32nd Ave W after reports of a family disturbance. Place say that as officers arrived, they heard gunshots inside the home. A woman then emerged from the home with multiple gunshot wounds to her legs, and told police that her son had shot her.

SPD says police applied tournequettes and safely removed her from the area; she was then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers at the scene then used a PA system to safely call out two additional members of the household who were uninjured. Police requested that the suspect peacefully surrender, but there was no response.

Police then sought out a warrant to enter the home and arrest the suspect. Once approved, SWAT team members entered the home and found the suspect deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot would.

SPD says detective will continue to investigate the incident.

This is the second incidence of gun violence My Ballard has reported on this week; just Monday, a man was found dead in Gas Works Park from a gunshot wound. And in July, another Magnolia shooting sent a man to the hospital.

Gun violence has escalated in Seattle this year, with over 300 shots fired so far in 2021, according to Seattle Police Department’s Crime Dashboard.

Follow My Ballard for daily news from North Seattle. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.