Ballard Pool to reopen in October

The Ballard Pool closed in Dec. 2019 for renovations.Ballard Pool/Seattle Parks

The City has announced it will start reopening pools and community centers around Seattle this fall, with the Ballard Pool set to reopen to the public in October.

Seattle Parks and Recreation will start ramping up their public services and programming at various recreation facilities in the city starting Sept. 7. Most public pools will reopen for aquatic fitness and limited aquatic exercise classes, while community centers and environmental learning centers will start offering recreation and programming. Teen programs are also expected to start up again, offering academic support and enrichment.

While pools and community centers will be reopening, they’ll be doing so under limited offerings to minimize the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Community center rentals, swim lessons, and drop-in and general use will continue to be closed. Seattle Parks says this includes weight room access and drop-in sports programs.

The Ballard Pool closed in December 2019 for renovations, and remained closed throughout 2020 for COVID-19 precautions. Renovations included replacing the concrete pool deck, drains, pool and spa plaster liners, and filtration system. The renovation has been ongoing for much of the past two years, but Seattle Parks says the pool will be ready to open to the public by October 18.

Here’s the full schedule of pool reopenings in Seattle this fall. Each pool will offer lap swimming, independent aquatic fitness, limited aquatic exercise classes, and swim team rentals.

  • Medgar Evans Pool, September 7
  • Rainier Beach Pool, September 7
  • Southwest Pool, September 13
  • Madison Pool, September 13
  • Meadowbrook Pool, October 18
  • Queen Anne Pool, September 7 opening for rentals only, with full reopening in January 2022
  • Ballard Pool, October 18
  • Evans Pool, January 2022

More information on program times and locations are available on the Seattle Parks online registration system.

Seattle Parks says all facilities will continue to follow current COVID guidelines and restrictions as outlined by the State, City, or King County Public Health. Currently, all staff and visitors are required to mask up when entering a facility, regardless of vaccination status. As conditions evolve, each facility will post clear signage about current requirements.

Teen Life Centers will be open for teens at the following centers to support academic success and enrichment opportunities. Seattle Parks says the scheduled hours are based on projected staffing levels; if they are unable to hire enough staff, the centers’ hours may be modified. (The Parkways blog will have the latest information.)

  • Garfield Teen Life Center: Monday-Thursday 2:30pm-8:00pm Friday 3pm-12am Saturday 7pm-12am
  • Southwest Teen Life Center: Tuesday-Thursday 3pm-8pm Friday 3pm-12am Saturday 7pm-12am 
  • Meadowbrook Teen Life Center: Tuesday-Thursday 3pm-8pm Friday 3pm-12am Saturday 7pm-12am 

Some recreation facilities will remain closed throughout the year, including the Discovery Park Environmental Learning Center, which is expected to remain closed until the 2nd quarter of 2022.

