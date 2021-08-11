Seattle, WA

Tunnel boring begins in Ballard for Ship Canal Water Quality project

My Ballard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRhBx_0bOXXRZf00
MudHoney has begun its 2.7-mile journey to Wallingford.SPU

Ballard’s tunnel boring machine—MudHoney—has begun its tunneling journey to Wallingford.

MudHoney is digging an 18-foot-wide, 2.7-mile-long wastewater storage tunnel between Ballard and Wallingford as part of the Ship Canal Water Quality project. Another tunnel boring machine will be digging an 8-foot-wide tunnel between Fremont and Queen Anne to connect Queen Anne’s wastewater basin to the larger tunnel being dug by MudHoney.

Seattle Public Utilities has created a map to help folks follow MudHoney along its journey; they’ll update it on the project website as it digs away. (They’ve even created some coloring sheets for kiddos.)

MudHoney will tunnel up to 50 feet per day and will take scheduled maintenance breaks that could be several weeks long. SPU says that during tunneling, you should expect the following:

  • More heavy equipment, such as cranes, to arrive on site, potentially at night.
  • Truck deliveries of paving material, concrete, and equipment for MudHoney and tunnel activities. Some of these deliveries may take place overnight.
  • Noise and vibrations typical of a construction site.

Tunneling crews will be working 24 hours a day, 5 days per week, and will continue until MudHoney reaches Wallingford in the fall of 2022. SPU says ground monitoring is ongoing along the tunnel path from both inside MudHoney and on the surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvogh_0bOXXRZf00

At the East Ballard site near Fred Meyer, crews are preparing the site for the excavation of the diversion structure while also preparing to install a temporary main bypass on NW 45th St. SPU says to expect the following:

  • 11th Ave NW reduced to single lane traffic until late November. The area just south of the intersection of 11th Ave NW and NW 45th St will be controlled by flaggers during the day and traffic lights at night (see map). This will allow crews to excavate and work in the roadway.
  • The final connections for the water main bypass will require a short, temporary water outage. If your service will be impacted, you’ll receive a door hanger with more information.
  • Heavy equipment in the area to install dewatering wells and excavation support piles, followed by excavation and concrete work for the outfall interception and diversion structures in 11th Ave NW, and the mechanical and electrical vault in NW 45th St.
  • NW 45th St closed to traffic; vehicles must detour onto NW 46th St.
  • Burke-Gilman Trail users remain detoured to the north side of NW 45th St. Flaggers will help direct traffic during daytime working hours. Please follow all detour guidance on site. For safety, bicyclists should either dismount or cross train tracks at a 90-degree angle. 
  • Noise and vibrations typical of a construction site.

Crews will be working regular work hours; Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with occasional night and weekend work. For anticipated traffic impacts through the rest of 2021, visit the project website.

The 8-ft conveyance tunnel boring machine in Fremont began tunneling towards Queen Anne last week. SPU says utility work in Leary Way NW and on-site will continue, along with the following:

  • Dump trucks and excavators working on site and an increase in truck traffic on Leary Way NW as trucks haul away excavated material and bring materials to the site.
  • NW 36th St between Leary Way NW and 3rd Ave NW closed (through remainder of the project).
  • Pedestrians detoured to the north side of Leary Way NW.
  • Generator running during work hours to power the TBM and associated equipment.
  • Generators running intermittently to power the dewatering pumps.
  • 2nd Ave NW, between Leary Way NW and NW Canal St, closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for sewer and diversion structure work through the end of the year.
  • NW Canal St is open to two-way traffic to allow access during this closure. Please do not park at the west end of NW Canal St to allow two-way traffic to turn around at the closure.
  • Noise and vibrations typical of a construction site.

There have been crews intermittently working along Leary Way NW on a new water main, which will cause occasional lane closures on Leary Way NW and temporary water outages. If your residence or business wil be impacted, SPU will drop off a door hanger card with more info.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5c31a3b55b69a10cded84cc6ed67abf1.blob

My Ballard is the leading daily news source for North Seattle.

Seattle, WA
569 followers
Loading

More from My Ballard

Seattle, WA

Ballard light rail plans pushed back to 2039

Light rail could be coming to Ballard by 2039Sound Transit. The timeline to bring light rail to Ballard has been pushed back four years, with new estimates targeting 2039 for service to the neighborhood.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Police investigating after man found fatally shot at Gas Works Park

Seattle Police are investigating a homicide at Gas Works Park. According to the SPD Blotter, people began calling 911 around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning with reports of gunfire somewhere near Gas Works Park. While officers were searching the area around the park, a park-goer called 911 to report that they had found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Ballard Bridge gets another round of cooling showers during heatwave

The Ballard Bridge and others will be sprayed with cool water this weekend.SDOT. Seattle is in the midst of yet another heatwave—this time with a heavy dose of wildfire smoke.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Ballard Pool to reopen in October

The Ballard Pool closed in Dec. 2019 for renovations.Ballard Pool/Seattle Parks. The City has announced it will start reopening pools and community centers around Seattle this fall, with the Ballard Pool set to reopen to the public in October.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Push/Pull to move into former Dakota Art Store

Push/Pull has been on Shilshole Ave NW for six years.Google. The art and comic store Push/Pullis moving above ground, into the former location of the Dakota Art Store. Push/Pull art cooperative has been operating out of the Hotel Albatross basement on Shilshole Ave. since 2015, when it moved from the Greenwood Art Collective. Push/Pull director Maxx Follis-Goodkind tells My Ballard that in addition to occupying a larger space than Push/Pull’s current location, the store will be adding art supplies, “retaining the selection of professional quality materials found at Dakota Art, as well as introducing new and hard-to-find brands.”Read full story
Seattle, WA

Updated apartment plans for NW Market St

Plans have been updated for an apartment development on the west side of NW Market St. The project planned for 2501 NW Market St was previously a 7-story apartment building with 120 units, ground-level retail, and parking for 65 vehicles. The new plans are for an 8-story building with 112 units and parking for 61 vehicles. According to city records, the latest project application includes a request to rezone the parcel from Industrial Commercial to Neighborhood Commercial-3 with a Pedestrian Designation.Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Metro to restore or revise several bus routes in Seattle this fall

This October, King County Metro will be revising and restoring a number of bus routes in Seattle. The change will come Oct. 2, with Metro transit’s service returning to nearly 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels. In all, they’re adding back 200,000 transit hours.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Help plan the future play area at Salmon Bay Park

The City is in the final design phase for the Salmon Bay Park (2001 NW Canoe Pl) play area renovation, and they’re asking for public input on the play area equipment options.Read full story
Seattle, WA

W Green Lake Way N to reopen this fall with bike lanes and two-way traffic

The street will reopen to traffic this fall.Google Maps. One of North Seattle’s Keep Moving Streets is set to reopen to traffic this fall. W Green Lake Way N was closed last year as part of the City’s Keep Moving Streets program, designed to create more outdoor recreation opportunities for neighborhoods. However, nearby residents and local leaders have been advocating that it reopen to traffic.Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Ballard SeafoodFest canceled for 2021

SeafoodFest normally happens every July in Ballard.Ballard Alliance. The Ballard SeafoodFest’s mini-festival “Off the Hook” has been canceled due to new concerns around the Delta variant.Read full story
5 comments
Seattle, WA

Ballard businesses, organizations concerned over lack of police presence on local waterways

A number of local businesses and organizations are voicing concerns over the decrease in Seattle Harbor Patrol, which they say has led to an increase in crime and boating accidents along the Ship Canal, Lake Union, and Lake Washington.Read full story
5 comments
Seattle, WA

Virtual Run Like a Viking fundraiser starts in August to benefit National Nordic Museum

The National Nordic Museum’s annual Run Like a Viking fundraiser is back again in a virtual format, happening for the entire month of August. The virtual race starts on August 1, and participants can choose their own distances: Either 5k, 10k, or a half-marathon. Racers can choose to join a team or sign up as an individual. So far, there are almost two dozen teams to choose from. You can also register your own team by clicking here.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Man hospitalized after Magnolia park shooting

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Magnolia on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department, a 21-year-old man was shot near Ella Bailey Park just after midday on Thursday.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Spin plans to fix error that makes scooters alarm riders on the Burke-Gilman Trail

Spin, the latest scooter-share company to launch in Seattle, has discovered a substantial glitch in their software: The smart-scooter’s AI can’t tell the difference between the Burke-Gilman Trail and a city sidewalk.Read full story
1 comments
King County, WA

Ballard businesses adapting to Delta variant with mask requirements and proof of vaccination for entry

Kiss Cafe is one local business that will now require masks for all patrons.Kiss Cafe. A number of local businesses are now reinstating mask requirements for patrons after King County and the CDC this week recommended that even vaccinated individuals should mask up to slow the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Virtual workshops to help residents apply for city funding for local projects

Projects can include murals or other public art.Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. The city is gearing up for the next round of funding for neighborhood projects, and they’re holding workshops to help residents with the application process.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Yonder and Bale Breaker auctioning off painting to raise money for Ballard Food Bank

narboo created the mural in 2016 for Populuxe Brewing.Yonder Cider and Bale Breaker Brewing Co. Yonder Cider and Bale Breaker Brewing Co. are auctioning off a narboo painting to help raise money for the Ballard Food Bank.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Artists calling for community submissions for Ship Canal public art installation

The 2-inch discs will be hung along the fence at the Fremont project site.Oceans of Emotion. Two local artists are calling for public contributions for their public art installation at the Fremont Ship Canal Water Quality project site.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Wizard-themed pub The Splintered Wand to open soon

After two years in the making, The Splintered Wand will be opening this summer.Hannah Weaver. After years of waiting, the public will finally get to experience the wonder that is the wizard-themed pub The Splintered Wand, along with its wand shop and event space.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy