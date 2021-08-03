Seattle, WA

Ballard businesses, organizations concerned over lack of police presence on local waterways

My Ballard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXqpl_0bGh2LJX00
Seattle Harbor PatrolSeattle Police Department

A number of local businesses and organizations are voicing concerns over the decrease in Seattle Harbor Patrol, which they say has led to an increase in crime and boating accidents along the Ship Canal, Lake Union, and Lake Washington.

A coalition of businesses, governmental agencies, nonprofits, and recreational boating organizations voiced their concerns in a letter to city officials, saying that the reduced number of Harbor Patrol officers is a threat to safe water recreation and leaves shoreline businesses and residents vulnerable to crime.

Some of the coalition members include Commissioner of the Seattle Port Commission Peter Steinbrueck, Ballard Alliance Executive Director Mike Stewart, Brandi Gaines from the Fremont Chamber, and President of the North Seattle Industrial Association Eugene Wasserman. Other members include several yacht club representatives and liveaboard and floating home associations.

In the letter, the coalition points to the growing number of boaters, kayakers, and stand-up paddleboarders that now flock to local waterways as summer temperatures hit record highs.

“Seattle is blessed to be a hub of waterways that provide substantial economic, outdoor recreation, and tourism benefits to the City, especially in our warmer spring, summer, and fall weather,” the coalition writes. “But with those tremendous benefits come genuine obligations to water safety, to human safety, and to the health and well-being of residents and visitors alike. We want to bring to your attention our growing concern and alarm that those obligations are not being met —and the results can be tragic.”

Doug Dixon, general manager of Pacific Fisherman Shipyard in Ballard told KOMO News that he’s seen a steady increase in crime along the Ship Canal, saying that fishing vessel owners are being robbed while in Salmon Bay. Dixon says Harbor Patrol was once a helpful deterrent for criminals.

“Our most current information is that the Harbor Patrol, despite being budgeted for up to 30 FTE officers and civilians, is now operating at less than half of full strength,” the coalition wrote.

“On many occasions —including during our sunniest and hottest days of summer—there is only one Harbor Patrol boat to cover the vast marine environment of Seattle, to enforce boating laws like Boating Under the influence (BUI), to conduct search and rescue, and to respond to incidents both minor and major. Whether the root cause is a series of retirements, cutbacks in land-based patrols, or a combination of things, we hope you will agree that the result is unacceptable.”

Photo: Seattle Harbor Patrol

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 4

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5c31a3b55b69a10cded84cc6ed67abf1.blob

My Ballard is the leading daily news source for North Seattle.

Seattle, WA
530 followers
Loading

More from My Ballard

Seattle, WA

Metro to restore or revise several bus routes in Seattle this fall

This October, King County Metro will be revising and restoring a number of bus routes in Seattle. The change will come Oct. 2, with Metro transit’s service returning to nearly 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels. In all, they’re adding back 200,000 transit hours.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Help plan the future play area at Salmon Bay Park

The City is in the final design phase for the Salmon Bay Park (2001 NW Canoe Pl) play area renovation, and they’re asking for public input on the play area equipment options.Read full story
Seattle, WA

W Green Lake Way N to reopen this fall with bike lanes and two-way traffic

The street will reopen to traffic this fall.Google Maps. One of North Seattle’s Keep Moving Streets is set to reopen to traffic this fall. W Green Lake Way N was closed last year as part of the City’s Keep Moving Streets program, designed to create more outdoor recreation opportunities for neighborhoods. However, nearby residents and local leaders have been advocating that it reopen to traffic.Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Ballard SeafoodFest canceled for 2021

SeafoodFest normally happens every July in Ballard.Ballard Alliance. The Ballard SeafoodFest’s mini-festival “Off the Hook” has been canceled due to new concerns around the Delta variant.Read full story
5 comments
Seattle, WA

Virtual Run Like a Viking fundraiser starts in August to benefit National Nordic Museum

The National Nordic Museum’s annual Run Like a Viking fundraiser is back again in a virtual format, happening for the entire month of August. The virtual race starts on August 1, and participants can choose their own distances: Either 5k, 10k, or a half-marathon. Racers can choose to join a team or sign up as an individual. So far, there are almost two dozen teams to choose from. You can also register your own team by clicking here.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Man hospitalized after Magnolia park shooting

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Magnolia on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department, a 21-year-old man was shot near Ella Bailey Park just after midday on Thursday.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Spin plans to fix error that makes scooters alarm riders on the Burke-Gilman Trail

Spin, the latest scooter-share company to launch in Seattle, has discovered a substantial glitch in their software: The smart-scooter’s AI can’t tell the difference between the Burke-Gilman Trail and a city sidewalk.Read full story
1 comments
King County, WA

Ballard businesses adapting to Delta variant with mask requirements and proof of vaccination for entry

Kiss Cafe is one local business that will now require masks for all patrons.Kiss Cafe. A number of local businesses are now reinstating mask requirements for patrons after King County and the CDC this week recommended that even vaccinated individuals should mask up to slow the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Virtual workshops to help residents apply for city funding for local projects

Projects can include murals or other public art.Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. The city is gearing up for the next round of funding for neighborhood projects, and they’re holding workshops to help residents with the application process.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Yonder and Bale Breaker auctioning off painting to raise money for Ballard Food Bank

narboo created the mural in 2016 for Populuxe Brewing.Yonder Cider and Bale Breaker Brewing Co. Yonder Cider and Bale Breaker Brewing Co. are auctioning off a narboo painting to help raise money for the Ballard Food Bank.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Artists calling for community submissions for Ship Canal public art installation

The 2-inch discs will be hung along the fence at the Fremont project site.Oceans of Emotion. Two local artists are calling for public contributions for their public art installation at the Fremont Ship Canal Water Quality project site.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Wizard-themed pub The Splintered Wand to open soon

After two years in the making, The Splintered Wand will be opening this summer.Hannah Weaver. After years of waiting, the public will finally get to experience the wonder that is the wizard-themed pub The Splintered Wand, along with its wand shop and event space.Read full story
1 comments

Strive & Uplift fitness moves to new location on Market Street

Strive & Uplift will be opening at 1715 NW Market St in September.Strive & Uplift. Local fitness studio Strive & Uplift has just moved to a new location after being closed for over a year due to the pandemic.Read full story
Seattle, WA

The New York Times highlights Ballard Brewery District in travel feature

Reuben's Brews was one of the first craft breweries to open in Ballard.Reuben's Brews. The Ballard Brewery District is getting national attention once again: The New York Times has just released a travel feature about the neighborhood’s plethora of local breweries.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Scandinavian homewares and art store Woodland Mod set to open on Ballard Ave

Woodland Mod will open this weekend in Ballard.Jaimie McCausland. Woodland Mod, a new Scandinavian-inspired homewares and art store, is getting ready to open on Ballard Ave. Owner Jaimie McCausland is making final touches to open up at 5330 Ballard Ave in the former Camelion Design location. Camelion closed back in December after 24 years of operating in Ballard. McCausland took over the space earlier this year and has been renovating the retail shop to better reflect a Scandinavian minimalist aesthetic.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Dakota Art Store to close this week after 9 years in Ballard

Dakota Art Store will close Sunday, July 25.Dakota Art Store. Dakota Art Store will be closing its doors for good this week after over nine years of business at the corner of 20th Ave NW and NW Market St.Read full story
Seattle, WA

City asks for feedback on future of sidewalk cafes and Stay Healthy Streets

Seattle Department of Transportation is looking for public input about sidewalk cafes and Stay Healthy Streets, both of which launched during the pandemic and face uncertain futures.Read full story
7 comments
Seattle, WA

Indigenous radio network launches in Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Discovery Park

A new radio station is now broadcasting from Discovery Park: It’s called Daybreak Star Radio Network and features primarily indigenous DJs and Native American programming. Executive Director Michael Tulee was the visionary behind the station; he wanted to reach Native communities in a new way.Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

Shop and dine at local businesses to support the Ballard Food Bank

The Ballard Food Bank's new location will be twice the size of their current building.Ballard Food Bank. A number of local businesses have committed to giving a portion of their sales on July 24 to the Ballard Food Bank.Read full story

Comments / 4

Community Policy