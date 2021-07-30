Virtual Run Like a Viking fundraiser starts in August to benefit National Nordic Museum

2018 Run Like a Viking National Nordic Museum

The National Nordic Museum’s annual Run Like a Viking fundraiser is back again in a virtual format, happening for the entire month of August.

The virtual race starts on August 1, and participants can choose their own distances: Either 5k, 10k, or a half-marathon. Racers can choose to join a team or sign up as an individual. So far, there are almost two dozen teams to choose from. You can also register your own team by clicking here.

There are some formidable team names, from “Keepin’ it Loki” to “Odin’s Ravens” to “Wildenpenguin.” And then of course there are the teams created to represent various Scandinavian countries: Team Iceland, Team Finland, Team Denmark, Team Norway, and Team Sweden.

“Because this race is virtual, you can walk with your family, run with your friends, or pound the pavement solo anywhere in the world,” the event info reads. “Starting August 1, log your miles as you run outside, walk on a treadmill, bike, kayak, skateboard—whatever way you move counts toward your mileage. Bonus points if you do it while dressed like a Viking!”

Participants can log their mileage and time to the leaderboard; all results will be posted as racers log them into the system.

Entry fees are $40, and all entrants will receive a custom Run Like a Viking t-shirt, racing bib, Skål Beer Hall 20% off coupon and sticker, and two general admission tickets to the National Nordic Museum. Participants must register and run their races before August 31 to be part of the event.

Prior to the pandemic, Run Like a Viking coincided with the Ballard SeafoodFest. Runners were encouraged to don their best Norse seafaring attire and run the 5k from the National Nordic Museum along NW Market St to Seaview Ave N all the way to Golden Gardens and back. Prizes were handed out for best costume and winners of each age group.

While there won’t be the typical prizes and fanfare this year, participants can add photos of their race to the Run Like a Viking photostream.

SeafoodFest is also off the table for this year. The organizers had been planning a smaller festival to happen from September 10-12, but with the latest news on the Delta variant, it’s been canceled. We’ll report more on this later when we learn more details.

If you’d like to donate to the museum but don’t want to join the race, you can do so here.

