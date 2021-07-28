Virtual workshops to help residents apply for city funding for local projects

Projects can include murals or other public art. Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

The city is gearing up for the next round of funding for neighborhood projects, and they’re holding workshops to help residents with the application process.

The Seattle Department of Transportation will be hosting two upcoming virtual workshops for those interested in applying to the Neighborhood Matching Fund. Each workshop provides an overview of the Neighborhood Matching Fund, the qualities of a strong application, and the review process. The fund is available for individuals and neighborhood or community groups; all are invited to attend the informational workshops.

The upcoming workshops will be on the following dates:

August 5, 2021, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Join Online: https://bit.ly/NMF_8-5-21 Join by phone: 206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle) or 408-418-9388 United States Toll (Access code: 1465 14 8758)

August 18, 2021, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join Online: https://bit.ly/NMF_8-18-21 Join by phone: 206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle) 408-418-9388 United States Toll (Access code: 1468 12 7018)

To RSVP for one of the workshops, click here.

There are two funds available through the Neighborhood Matching Fund; the Community Partnership Fund and the Small Sparks Fund.

The Community Partnership Fund provides funding up to $50,000. There are many ways the funding can be used, such as community organizing, public art projects, park improvements, cultural events, or design and construction of community facilities. The deadline to apply for this round of the 2021 Community Partnership Fund is September 13, 2021 at 5pm.

The Small Sparks Fund provides funding for up to $5,000 per project, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis through Oct. 29. Small Sparks Funding can be used for small community activities such as neighborhood cleanups, block parties, community art projects, or workshops.

Recent projects funded through the NMF in and around North Seattle include the following:

$35,800 for Friends of Latinx Essential Workers for Celebrating Seattle's Latinx Essential Workers to produce weekly online radio shows recognizing the contributions of Latinx essential works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

$50,000 to Phinney Neighborhood Association for Phinney-Greenwood Holiday Lighting Project to create an inclusive, fun, secular, business-district-focused lighting tradition that represents the community.

$43,355 to Magnolia Chamber of Commerce for W. McGraw St. Improvements Magnolia-Phases II/III to add chairs, tables, benches, and bike racks to outdoor gathering spaces developed during Phase I of the project on the 3300 and 3400 blocks of W. McGraw Street.

$50,000 to Greenlake Elementary PTA for Playground ADA Ramp and Hillside Improvements to make the playground more equitable, inclusive, and enjoyable. Project improvements include the installation of a new ADA accessible ramp from the school to the playground; development of a hillside play space with play features, seating areas, and accessible slides; and replacement of wood chips with wheelchair accessible artificial turf surface.

You can learn more about both funds and how to begin the application by visiting the Neighborhood Matching Fund website.

