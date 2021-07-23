Strive & Uplift fitness moves to new location on Market Street

Strive & Uplift will be opening at 1715 NW Market St in September. Strive & Uplift

Local fitness studio Strive & Uplift has just moved to a new location after being closed for over a year due to the pandemic.

Strive & Uplift owner and fitness coach Ren Caldwell tells My Ballard that they’ve been operating on Zoom since closing in March 2020 when Washington went into shutdown. After coming to an impasse with her previous landlords in October, Caldwell had to give up the studio on 15th Ave NW after three years in that location.

“We’ve been looking for another spot in Ballard where we feel we can connect to the community even more strongly, and found the perfect one,” Caldwell says.

The new location is 1715 NW Market St, just next to the former Market Street Clinic and now-closed Junk Drawer. While Caldwell has keys to the space, she says they’re still only offering virtual and outdoor classes and one-on-one coaching for clients until they have the new location ready for business.

Strive & Uplift offers a range of fitness classes, “from Pilates to yoga to barbell and kettlebell training,” Caldwell says. Along with fitness classes and private coaching, the fitness studio also offers health coaching, programming services, and team training, and clinics.

She and two friends opened Strive & Uplift in 2017, but Caldwell says it was hard to build relationships with other businesses in their original spot on 15th.

“We’re so excited to join the amazing businesses on Market Street,” Caldwell says, adding that she and her team have been making connections with local stores to create new partnerships. She says they’ll be able to hold small events at the new space, including their Puppy Yoga fundraisers for the Resilient Hearts Animal Sanctuary.

“We focused on becoming a ‘third place’ for Ballard folks who were looking for a different kind of gym. We’re HAES (Health At Every Size)-affiliated, queer-celebratory, and we welcome everyone as long as they’re respectful to others,” Caldwell says.

Strive & Uplift will open their doors at the beginning of September—they’re currently in the midst of a build-out of the space. After they open, they will continue to offer virtual and outdoor classes to remain accessible to their community.

“We know there are more people who are looking for a space like the one we’re creating with our Ballard community—hopefully we’ll meet some amazing people through this new location,” Caldwell says.

To learn more about Strive & Uplift, check out their website, or follow them on Instagram.

Photos: Strive & Uplift

Follow My Ballard for daily news from North Seattle. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.