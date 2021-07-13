Seattle, WA

City working to enhance shoreline street ends in Ballard

My Ballard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GDCc_0avYLC7f00
11th Ave NW street endJohn M Feit / SDOT

The Seattle Department of Transportation has several ongoing projects around the city to enhance shoreline street ends, including two in Ballard along the Lake Washington Ship Canal.

The projects are part of SDOT’s Shoreline Street End program, in which streets that dead-end near a shoreline are being revitalized for public use. There are 141 shoreline street-end parks around the city—check out this interactive map to explore street ends near you.

One of the Ballard projects is the street-end at 11th Ave NW (photo above). SDOT is performing erosion control at the small street-end park, where University of Washington Landscape Architecture students help design and build a deck for public use back in 2015.

However, since the 2015 upgrades, the shoreline has been “heavily battered and eroded by waves” from boat traffic in the Ship Canal. “If not addressed, the erosion would eventually undercut the footings supporting the deck structure above,” SDOT says.

SDOT started installing the first phase of “green armoring” in 2020 by installing coconut husk logs—also known as coir logs—along the shore. Crews also back-filled the area behind the logs with soil and deep-rooted plantings. Next year, SDOT will anchor driftwood logs to the bank to absorb additional wave energy to help protect the deck structure for years to come.

Another street-end project in Ballard is at 24th Ave NW, where Seattle Public Utilities is building a pump station as part of the Ship Canal Water Quality Project. The project is a joint effort between SPU and King County to improve water quality in Salmon Bay and Puget Sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3mNS_0avYLC7f00
Ballard Pump Station Rendering Credit: Seattle Public Utilities

Along with building the pump station (above), the project will also include accessible open space, artwork, pedestrian improvements, and overall improvements to the 24th Ave NW street end. The pier at the street end, built in 2019, is still open for access while work continues at the pump station site nearby at 24th Ave NW and Shilshole Ave NW.

Other street ends in Ballard that are open for access include a public boat launch and dock at 14th Ave NW (managed by Seattle Parks and Recreation), a kayak launch and seating at 28th Ave NW, and public lookouts at NW 60th St, NW 57th St, and 36th Ave NW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rvcW_0avYLC7f00
14th Ave NW public boat launch and dock (SDOT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpJeG_0avYLC7f00
28th Ave NW kayak launch and seating (SDOT)

Check out other street-end park improvement projects around the city on SDOT’s Blog.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5c31a3b55b69a10cded84cc6ed67abf1.blob

My Ballard is the leading daily news source for North Seattle.

Seattle, WA
517 followers
Loading

More from My Ballard

Seattle, WA

Ballard SeafoodFest canceled for 2021

SeafoodFest normally happens every July in Ballard.Ballard Alliance. The Ballard SeafoodFest’s mini-festival “Off the Hook” has been canceled due to new concerns around the Delta variant.Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

Ballard businesses, organizations concerned over lack of police presence on local waterways

A number of local businesses and organizations are voicing concerns over the decrease in Seattle Harbor Patrol, which they say has led to an increase in crime and boating accidents along the Ship Canal, Lake Union, and Lake Washington.Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

Virtual Run Like a Viking fundraiser starts in August to benefit National Nordic Museum

The National Nordic Museum’s annual Run Like a Viking fundraiser is back again in a virtual format, happening for the entire month of August. The virtual race starts on August 1, and participants can choose their own distances: Either 5k, 10k, or a half-marathon. Racers can choose to join a team or sign up as an individual. So far, there are almost two dozen teams to choose from. You can also register your own team by clicking here.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Man hospitalized after Magnolia park shooting

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Magnolia on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department, a 21-year-old man was shot near Ella Bailey Park just after midday on Thursday.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Spin plans to fix error that makes scooters alarm riders on the Burke-Gilman Trail

Spin, the latest scooter-share company to launch in Seattle, has discovered a substantial glitch in their software: The smart-scooter’s AI can’t tell the difference between the Burke-Gilman Trail and a city sidewalk.Read full story
1 comments
King County, WA

Ballard businesses adapting to Delta variant with mask requirements and proof of vaccination for entry

Kiss Cafe is one local business that will now require masks for all patrons.Kiss Cafe. A number of local businesses are now reinstating mask requirements for patrons after King County and the CDC this week recommended that even vaccinated individuals should mask up to slow the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Virtual workshops to help residents apply for city funding for local projects

Projects can include murals or other public art.Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. The city is gearing up for the next round of funding for neighborhood projects, and they’re holding workshops to help residents with the application process.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Yonder and Bale Breaker auctioning off painting to raise money for Ballard Food Bank

narboo created the mural in 2016 for Populuxe Brewing.Yonder Cider and Bale Breaker Brewing Co. Yonder Cider and Bale Breaker Brewing Co. are auctioning off a narboo painting to help raise money for the Ballard Food Bank.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Artists calling for community submissions for Ship Canal public art installation

The 2-inch discs will be hung along the fence at the Fremont project site.Oceans of Emotion. Two local artists are calling for public contributions for their public art installation at the Fremont Ship Canal Water Quality project site.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Wizard-themed pub The Splintered Wand to open soon

After two years in the making, The Splintered Wand will be opening this summer.Hannah Weaver. After years of waiting, the public will finally get to experience the wonder that is the wizard-themed pub The Splintered Wand, along with its wand shop and event space.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Strive & Uplift fitness moves to new location on Market Street

Strive & Uplift will be opening at 1715 NW Market St in September.Strive & Uplift. Local fitness studio Strive & Uplift has just moved to a new location after being closed for over a year due to the pandemic.Read full story
Seattle, WA

The New York Times highlights Ballard Brewery District in travel feature

Reuben's Brews was one of the first craft breweries to open in Ballard.Reuben's Brews. The Ballard Brewery District is getting national attention once again: The New York Times has just released a travel feature about the neighborhood’s plethora of local breweries.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Scandinavian homewares and art store Woodland Mod set to open on Ballard Ave

Woodland Mod will open this weekend in Ballard.Jaimie McCausland. Woodland Mod, a new Scandinavian-inspired homewares and art store, is getting ready to open on Ballard Ave. Owner Jaimie McCausland is making final touches to open up at 5330 Ballard Ave in the former Camelion Design location. Camelion closed back in December after 24 years of operating in Ballard. McCausland took over the space earlier this year and has been renovating the retail shop to better reflect a Scandinavian minimalist aesthetic.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Dakota Art Store to close this week after 9 years in Ballard

Dakota Art Store will close Sunday, July 25.Dakota Art Store. Dakota Art Store will be closing its doors for good this week after over nine years of business at the corner of 20th Ave NW and NW Market St.Read full story
Seattle, WA

City asks for feedback on future of sidewalk cafes and Stay Healthy Streets

Seattle Department of Transportation is looking for public input about sidewalk cafes and Stay Healthy Streets, both of which launched during the pandemic and face uncertain futures.Read full story
7 comments
Seattle, WA

Indigenous radio network launches in Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Discovery Park

A new radio station is now broadcasting from Discovery Park: It’s called Daybreak Star Radio Network and features primarily indigenous DJs and Native American programming. Executive Director Michael Tulee was the visionary behind the station; he wanted to reach Native communities in a new way.Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Shop and dine at local businesses to support the Ballard Food Bank

The Ballard Food Bank's new location will be twice the size of their current building.Ballard Food Bank. A number of local businesses have committed to giving a portion of their sales on July 24 to the Ballard Food Bank.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Kismet Co. to relocate gender-neutral salon to 17th and Market in Ballard

Kismet Co. will open later this summer on 17th Ave NW.Lisa Clarno. The Kismet Co. salon has found a new home in Ballard, set to open later this summer at 5512 17th Ave NW. Kismet owner Lisa Clarno had to pivot last year during the pandemic and started offering outdoor haircuts and color services at her salon (1464 NW 49th St) late last summer. She also launched mobile salon services, visiting over 200 backyards and patios in Ballard throughout the last year.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Station 18 Drinks & Eats to open in former Hi-Life location

Station 18 is set to open in September.Kate Barrett. The long-shuttered Hi-Life (5425 Russell Avenue NW) is about to be reborn as a new restaurant and bar called Station 18 Drinks & Eats.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy