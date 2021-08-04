Clinton, TN

Anderson County Schools challenged with disruptions in food supply chain as new school year approaches

Muna Hassan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSXtm_0bHRAu9q00
Assorted foods are seen in serving containers.Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

A disruption in the food supply chain is challenging Anderson County Schools as the district tries to figure out how it will deliver meals to students as the new school year approaches.

Increased demand post-pandemic has not only put a strain on food production, it is also affecting available labor resources needed to process and deliver food items to local communities.

As school gets closer to being in session, this is adding to the task of ensuring all children in the school district continue to have access to free meals.

“We feel like it will be a definite challenge,” said Margaret Burrell, nutrition director for Anderson County Schools. “Our distributor is struggling mightily with drivers.”

One major challenge of note: food supply chain vendors for the district are now requesting food orders be placed two weeks in advance instead of on a weekly basis.

Because there is often not enough storage room in schools to accommodate such orders, the district is working on possible solutions.

Another challenge: food shortages are expected to last until the spring of 2022, making it difficult to develop and stick to a menu that is typically created before the school year begins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLX91_0bHRAu9q00
Food service staff puts food into a to-go container.Photo by Clem Onojeghuo from Pexels

Food vendors and supply chain experts are forewarning schools that food substitutions may occur depending on what and how much of any specific ingredient is available at any given time in the supply chain.

“Not everyone is going to get exactly what they ordered, but they’re going to get some share of allocation that might be based on equity, it might be based on history with that vendor or some other measure of need,” said Thomas Goldsby, a supply chain expert at the University of Tennessee.

While it will be a challenge for nutrition staff in the district, Burrell is confident students will not be negatively impacted.

“Our staff will do whatever it takes to get a meal out there,” said Burrell.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a426b99fd57ba7c01a6e5f9d44ce84a4.blob

Muna has been a journalist and fitness professional for more than 10 years. With degrees in exercise science and dietetics, Muna focuses on informing people about how to lead a healthier lifestyle. Muna is the owner of Body and Mind by Muna, an online gym for at-home workouts, as well as MuslimahFit, a fitness app for women.

334 followers
Loading

More from Muna Hassan

Columbia, SC

USC now enrolling Black residents living in and near Columbia to participate in nutrition study

Two people cut fresh vegetables.Photo by Maarten van den Heuvel from Pexels. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has granted the University of South Carolina (USC) $3.4 million to study which diet can best address the health needs of African Americans.Read full story
2 comments

Frequent use of lye-based hair relaxers linked to higher risk of breast cancer in Black women

A Black women stands smiling.Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels. Researchers at Boston University have found that Black women who use lye-based hair straightening products frequently over a long period of time are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer.Read full story
California State

AI modeling shows Calif. health centers may not be prepared to provide patient care during power outages

A hospital room has medical equipment.Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels. A number of California health centers are may not be prepared to provide care to patients during power outages, according to an AI model run and analyzed by humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Wrong patient gets kidney transplant at Cleveland hospital; Officials review incident as two employees placed on leave

Hospital staff perform a surgery.Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels. A kidney transplant was given to the wrong patient at University Hospitals in Cleveland earlier this month. Two employees have been placed on administrative leave following the incident.Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Durham VA conducting internal investigation after 5 people experience vision issues due to bug zapper

A lightbulb is turned on.Photo by Venu Gopal from Pexels. Three employees, a resident and a contractor experienced concerns with their vision after being in close proximity to a bug zapper at the Durham VA.Read full story

Juul settles with North Carolina; $40M settlement restricts e-cigarette marketing, limits flavored products

A young person vapes an e-cigarette.Photo by Ruslan Alekso from Pexels. Juul has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million in a settlement that will see the e-cigarette manufacturer to change its business practices.Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota Dept. of Health warns of spike in norovirus cases, tells residents to take precautions

A waiter delivers food to a table.Photo by Pixaby via Pexels. Health department officials in Minnesota are warning residents to be diligent with their food preparation and storage as cases of foodborne illness from norovirus are spiking in the state.Read full story

Eating chocolate in the morning could help postmenopausal women burn fat, reduce blood sugar

Good news for chocolate lovers: new research shows that eating milk chocolate in the morning could aid in fat burning for postmenopausal women. Additionally, the research suggests morning chocolate intake could help reduce blood sugar levels.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

37,000 city employees required to get COVID-19 vaccination in San Francisco

A woman gets a vaccination.Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels. The city of San Francisco announced Wednesday evening that all city employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or they risk termination.Read full story
Florida State

Sen. Rick Scott introduces bill prohibiting federal rules requiring masks on public transportation

A woman boards the subway.Photo by Ono Kosuki from Pexels. Florida Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced legislation Thursday that would prohibit the federal government from requiring residents across the country to wear masks while on public transportation.Read full story
Dallas County, TX

Mosquito spraying in Dallas County to occur Monday and Tuesday nights due to positive West Nile virus samples

A mosquito rests on a plant.Photo by Laszlo Fatrai from Pexels. Mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus is leading the Dallas County Health and Human Services to spray for mosquitoes in West Dallas.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Racism declared public health crisis by Chicago mayor

A woman holds a sign in a crowd.Photo by Mathias P.R. Reding from Pexels. Racism has been declared a public health emergency by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. On Thursday, Mayor Lightfoot linked systemic racism to the 9.2-year difference in life expectancy between Black and non-Black residents in Chicago.Read full story
28 comments
Ohio County, WV

5-day summer meal packs set to be sent to students of Ohio County Schools no later than Friday

A man loads boxes into the back of a delivery vehicle.Photo by Norma Mortenson from Pexels. Students in Ohio County Schools who opted to have their summer meals sent to them via mail will soon be receiving their first week's worth of summer meal packs, if they haven’t already received them. While the meals were originally slated to be sent out the week of June 7, they will be arriving to students’ homes no later than Friday, June 18 according to school officials.Read full story
Boston, MA

Boston Children’s Hospital ranks No. 1 children's hospital in US for 8th year in a row

A healthcare professional cares for a patient.Photo by Danik Prihodko from Pexels. Boston Children’s Hospital has been ranked the best children’s hospital in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report 2021-2022, released this week.Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix residents at high risk of burns from superheated asphalt as temperatures expected to near 120 degrees F

Roadways are expected to heat to unbearable temperatures.Photo by Max Andrey from Pexels. Residents of Phoenix, Ariz. are being warned that there is a high risk of getting burns from asphalt roadways as extreme heat hits the region.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Methodist Hospital suspends 178 employees for not following COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Hospital employees stand in a hallway.Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels. Refusing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine protocols has cost 178 employees of Houston Methodist Hospital their jobs.Read full story
2 comments
California State

California beaches have ticks that carry Lyme disease, but risk of infection is minimal

A tick walks across a sandy piece of wood.Photo by Erik Karits from Pexels. Ticks that carry Lyme disease are being found along the coast of California. Previously thought to be contained to wooded areas and tall grass, new research shows that these ticks are increasingly calling the beaches of Northern California their home.Read full story
New York City, NY

Smart thermometers to be used in New York City schools to help detect disease before an outbreak occurs

New York City is slated to begin utilizing smart thermometers to get ahead of the next outbreak before it occurs. To do this, the city will gather data from thousands of smart thermometers that could detect an anomaly in the number of people developing fevers.Read full story
Maine State

Poisonous invasive caterpillars leave Maine residents with blistery rashes; Declared public health nuisance

Close-up view of Browntail moth caterpillar on a leaf.Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention. Maine is currently experiencing an outbreak of an invasive species of caterpillars that are leaving painful rashes on those who come into contact with them.Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy