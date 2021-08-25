The Metropark Express – Powered By SMART to launch next week

Ina Carolino/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - The Huron-Clinton Metroparks and SMART have teamed up to establish a new pilot program called Metropark Express Powered By SMART.

The project, which will be the first public transportation linked to a Metropark, will commence on September 3, 2021. Residents from around the area will be able to take SMART Flex, a new on-demand service, to Lake St. Clair Metropark between the Gratiot and 15 Mile bus stops via the Metropark Express.

Rides to Lake St. Clair Metropark on the Metropark Express will be available between September 3rd, 2021, and September 5th, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Download the “SMART Flex” app to book your journey. Call 734.212.8429 to arrange a Metropark Express ride to Lake St. Clair Metropark. As a reminder, passengers must wear masks when riding any SMART service, including Flex, under current federal law.

The new SMART Flex service utilizes a mobile app to allow people to arrange a trip on the Metropark Express to travel the final few kilometers from Gratiot and 15 Mile to numerous Metropark locations. The bus stop position makes it easy for parkgoers to use the SMART network of fixed routes, notably the 562 FAST Gratiot, to get to the park from downtown Detroit and nearby regions.

Rides cost $2 per person from the origin points on 15 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue to Lake St. Clair Metropark or vice versa. If you are transferring from a SMART fixed bus route, your journey to the park is FREE. All SMART and Dart passes are accepted as payment (excluding SMART value passes).

For more information on fares, passes, and reduced fare eligibility, go to https://www.smartbus.org/Fares.

