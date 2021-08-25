Sterling Heights' OktoberFAST 5K is now open for registration

Miguel A. Amutio/Unsplash

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI - Sterling Heights’ annual SterlingFAST 5K has been renamed OktoberFAST 5K as part of the Break-Free Blast.

The race starts on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. at Dodge Park through Utica Road to the City's Nature Center, where they will cross the river and return south to Dodge Park along the park's picturesque bike path.

Overall men's and women's winners, overall men's and women's masters, and age groups will all get awards (top 3 in age groups separated by five years). Medals, post-race refreshments, and beverages (for those over the age of 21) are also provided. Those who register by September 26, 2021, are entitled to limited-edition shirts.

On Friday, October 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., early packet pickup will be available at the Sterling Heights Community Center, 40250 Dodge Park Road. Participants can register on race day and/or pick up their packets beneath the Dodge Park Farmers Market Pavilion between 7:30 and 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 9.

In addition to the run, two national acts on the amphitheater stage will be featured in Oktoberfest. They are Plain White T’s, who will take the stage on October 8, and The Original Voice of Foreigner/Asia Featuring John Payne to show up the next day.

Local musical groups are also set to perform at the Beer Pavilion throughout the two days, and a variety of food trucks will be on-site just outside the pavilion.

Donations for the Daryl Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund are also being accepted for the 2021 Oktoberfest 5k. Daryl Brown was a retired Sterling Heights police officer, a St. Anne's and Regina coach, and an avid runner. Additional donations can be made at the time of registration.

Click here to register. For more detailed information about the Oktoberfest, head to this page.

