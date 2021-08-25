Berkley, MI

A guide to the annual Berkley Art Bash

Motor City Beat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqiqk_0bc2fwpg00
Arturo Rey/Unsplash

BERKLEY, MI - The annual Berkley Art Bash returns next month on September 11, 2021. Usually held in June, it was postponed due to COVID-19. It is set to take place on 12 Mile between Buckingham and Coolidge Hwy, from 11 a.m to 6 p.m

Since 2001, the Berkley Art Bash has been transforming Twelve Mile into an art-filled street festival that draws more than 10,000 people every year. They come to shop for cool handcrafted products from over 100 artists and artisans, listen to live music, eat street food, and participate in engaging kid activities.

If you’re planning to attend, here are some of the artists that you should support and the foods you must eat.

For food, there are some options for you to choose from. PizzaPazza is known for its red and white pizzas, traditional and gourmet, as well as a variety of pasta. Their pizzas are cooked wood-fired cooked and can cook up to 100 made-to-order, individual pizzas each hour. Motor City Franks, another food truck serves customers excellent street-style hot dogs. For tasty hand-crafted cookies, D’Vine cookies is there to serve you up.

There will also be many artists https://www.berkleyartbash.com/artists to showcase or sell their works. If you are into abstract art or nature photography, then you should check out Espacia Fotiu, Catherine Adamkiewicz, and Cora Glass. For unique handmade products, make sure to be on the lookout for Kimberly and Terry Castor, Dana Tamai, Candice Harrison, and many others.

Berkley Art Bash is presented by the Berkley Chamber of Commerce and aims to highlight the excellent shops, restaurants, and businesses that comprise downtown Berkley a flourishing neighborhood.

Click here to learn more about the Berkley Art Bash.

