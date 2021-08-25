Upcoming events in Warren from late August to October 2021

Ardian Lumi/Unsplash

WARREN, MI - As Metro Detroit’s largest suburb, it comes as no surprise that Warren seems to always be overflowing with different kinds of events. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, here are some upcoming events that are worth attending around Warren.

Oksana Mukha and Oleksandr Bozhyk Charitable Concert (August 27, 2021)

Hosted by Revived Soldiers Ukraine, this charitable concert with Oksana Mukha and violinist Oleksandr Bozhyk aims to support medical expenses for the Ukrainian wounded soldiers.

Sundays at the Square (August 29, 2021)

Every Sunday from June 6th through October 10th, the City of Warren Parks & Recreation Department hosts Sundays At the Square. This weekly event will replace Warren's Farmers' Market.

Salsa and Rumba Group Class (August 31, 2021)

The Salsa class has been running since last month next session will be on August 31, 2021. If you’ve been wanting to learn the movements of Salsa, you should consider signing up for it. Additionally, their Rumba class is just about to start on September 9, 2021. The organizer, The Dance Scene, always hosts several dance classes which you can also join to refine your dancing skills

Black Party Black Diamond Edition (September 24, 2021)

Spend a night filled with dancing and giggles. Exclusively only for those aged 25 and older, this party will feature open dancing as well as a comedy performance. To attend, you must wear a mask and be mindful of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Halloween Costume Party (October 29 - 30, 2021)

Though it is still a few months away, you might want to start keeping your options of places to go to and events to attend for Halloween such as the customer party hosted by Platinum ENT. Get your tickets here!

