Sweet Treats in Oakland County

OAKLAND, MI - The Motor City has more to offer than just coneys, Motown music, urban parks, and cars. The sweet factories throughout the city have grown immensely over the past few years.

Oakland County is famous for its fancy shopping mall, restaurants, and nightlife experience. But a perfect day is not perfect without dessert after a delicious meal. Check out some of these sweet joints in Oakland County.

1. Detroit Cookie Company - Ferndale

The cookie experience begins here. From normal-flavored cookies to XL-sized cookies, to peanut better volcano cookies, and on weekends, delicious cinnamon rolls. You can try out some unique Detroit cookies, like the “Big 3” that is made of Better Made chips, Michigan dried cherries, and chocolate chips. Or, Mad Mix with Better Made Sweet BBQ chips and Butterfinger. Don’t forget to also custom your own ice cream sandwich with two different cookies.

2. Unbaked - West Bloomfield

Built to fill the need in the dessert market. If the name didn’t give it away, Unbaked sells cookie dough that is fully treated and safe to consume in its delectable pre-bake state. Unbake offers a tasteful of ice cream and an assortment of traditional baked goods.

3. Browndog Barlor - Northville

Come here for a wide variety of different ice creams, including alcoholic, boozy flavor ice creams with bourbon, rosé, Bailey’s, Prosecco, and more. Only using local ingredients, scratch-made food, handcrafted cocktails, boozy milkshakes, and more.

4. Donut Bar - Southfield

Go wild with donuts before they sell out because when they’re gone, they’re gone for the day. Get a donut flavor shake with a full-size donut on top. You can also find gluten-friendly options of donuts here.

