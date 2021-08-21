Oakland County to host Veterans Resource Fair, aiming to help struggling veterans

Israel Palacio/Unsplash

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - On Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 9 a.m. to noon, a variety of community and veterans groups will collaborate to organize a food drive and special Veterans Resource Fair at the Hazel Park Community Center, 620 West Woodward Heights, Hazel Park.

“We're helping as many local veterans and service personnel as possible through resource fairs that provide food and other invaluable services, no matter their age, health, or work status," said Oakland County Executive David Coulter.

The number of veterans experiencing food and housing hardship has increased during the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2018, Women's Health Issues found that 28 percent of female veterans were "food insufficient."

Collaborating with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Oakland Community Health Network, Oakland County Housing & Neighborhood Development, Oakland County Michigan Works! and South Oakland Area Regional Chamber of Commerce, Oakland County Veterans’ Service will deliver food and many other resources to all veterans, as well as active duty, guard and reserve servicemen and women, including their families.

In addition to daily products, Oakland County will also provide several services. They will receive help in completing the COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program application. Meanwhile, Oakland County Housing & Neighborhood Development will assist them in the Rent, Mortgage, and Utility Relief grant application and housing counseling.

Job search resources and career planning will be guided by Oakland County Michigan Works. For behavioral health issues, they can consult with the Oakland Community Health Network.

With many struggling U.S veterans in Oakland County, this kind of initiative will go a long way in improving their lives. “This resource fair will provide food and introduce them to the variety of services available to them today,” said Garth Wootten, Manager of Oakland County Veterans’ Services.

