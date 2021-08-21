STEAM PARK arrives at Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

Ant Rozetsky/Unsplash

ANN ARBOR, MI - STEAM PARK, a gallery featuring 23 individual exhibits of Ann Arbor’s Toyota engineers, has finally opened at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. It was made possible by a total of $1.5 million grants from the Toyota USA Foundation and Toyota Motor North America.

Designed to fuel the passion of future scientists, engineers, and artists, STEAM PARK showcases immersive mechanical wonders.

“Through an immersive and interactive experience, we hope to spark interest and inspire youth to explore the engineered world,” said Mel Drumm, president, and CEO of the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

The engineers worked on a variety of concepts by combining science and art, focusing on simple machines, aerodynamics, structures, to mechanical movement. Through each piece, visitors will see that there’s more to engineering than what meets the eye.

Time Switch Cuckoo Clock represents both medieval and present-day mechanical and electric innovations. Roulette Curves, a digital logarithmic spiral drawing tool machine, is the first of its kind. Also worth mentioning is the Propeller Chair, which allows visitors to experience the slow descent with gravity. Visitors will also find themselves amazed at a 17th century time switch clock and a 16-foot-tall ball maze located inside Ann Arbor’s original firehouse.

The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum is also renovating its popular preschool gallery, which is supported by Toyota as well. Once completed, it will be called STEAM PLAY.

Opens from Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m, the STEAM PARK is included with the museum’s regular admission. Non-members must pay $16 per person and $3 each (for up to 6 people) for those who have EBT cards.

Click here for more information about the STEAM PARK.

