Immunocompromised residents in Oakland County to begin receiving the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - Oakland County residents who are immunocompromised can now get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at its Health Centers in Pontiac and Southfield.

Those with the following health conditions might consider a third dose:

- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

- Recipient of organ or stem cell transplant

- Advanced or untreated HIV infection

- Ongoing treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may cause immune suppression

The third dose must be of the same type as the first two you previously received. You may be given an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine 28 days after the second dose. You should also not take more than three doses at a time. You are also free to seek vaccination from a different provider.

However, you must consult with your healthcare provider about getting the additional dose if you have chronic health conditions.

Announced recently by the federal health officials, anyone who has received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is eligible for a booster, eight months after their second dose. Currently, the Health Division is focused on preparing the booster distribution to Oakland County residents. It is set to be implemented starting late September or early October, depending on the CDC guidance.

Clinics in Pontiac, Novi, Rochester, and Southfield will be set up by the Health Division to serve the third dose next week. Both appointments and walk-ins are accepted.

The Oakland County Health Division is still hosting daily vaccination clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its Health Centers in Pontiac and Southfield. To find a nearby clinic, go to OaklandCountyVaccine.com. Those without Internet access may contact the Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., for further information.

