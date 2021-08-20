Immunocompromised residents in Oakland County to begin receiving the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Motor City Beat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aI45R_0bXQILzA00
Steven Cornfield/Unsplash

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - Oakland County residents who are immunocompromised can now get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at its Health Centers in Pontiac and Southfield.

Those with the following health conditions might consider a third dose:

- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

- Recipient of organ or stem cell transplant

- Advanced or untreated HIV infection

- Ongoing treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may cause immune suppression

The third dose must be of the same type as the first two you previously received. You may be given an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine 28 days after the second dose. You should also not take more than three doses at a time. You are also free to seek vaccination from a different provider.

However, you must consult with your healthcare provider about getting the additional dose if you have chronic health conditions.

Announced recently by the federal health officials, anyone who has received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is eligible for a booster, eight months after their second dose. Currently, the Health Division is focused on preparing the booster distribution to Oakland County residents. It is set to be implemented starting late September or early October, depending on the CDC guidance.

Clinics in Pontiac, Novi, Rochester, and Southfield will be set up by the Health Division to serve the third dose next week. Both appointments and walk-ins are accepted.

The Oakland County Health Division is still hosting daily vaccination clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its Health Centers in Pontiac and Southfield. To find a nearby clinic, go to OaklandCountyVaccine.com. Those without Internet access may contact the Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., for further information.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1ed2dfd9776b0834435778c853208cd7.blob

Latest Detroit news in your hand.

Detroit, MI
209 followers
Loading

More from Motor City Beat

Detroit, MI

Six Detroit women receive The Power of One Dedicated Woman Awards for outstanding community service

DETROIT, MI - Michigan Community Resources (MCR) has recently given The Power of One Dedicated Woman Awards to Detroit’s six women leaders of color. They were recognized for their impactful work across Detroit neighborhoods.Read full story
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County requires face masks in daycares and schools

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - After observing local, state, and national statistics and circumstances, the Oakland County Health Division issued Emergency Health Order. The order aims to prevent the COVID-19 transmission. Daycares, elementary, middle, high, and vocational schools are all obliged to have a face mask policy in place for all students and staff. The order aligns with the recent guidance from the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to ensure that children, teachers, and staff can start the school year safely.Read full story
Detroit, MI

HM Style Lounge & Chill Room finally opens, providing an ideal place to unwind

DETROIT, MI - HM Style Lounge & Chill Room, Detroit’s newest bar and lounge, has opened up a new 2,000 square feet space in the Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood. It is among 130 open brick-and-mortar businesses that have received a cash grant from MCM.Read full story
Detroit, MI

The Metropark Express – Powered By SMART to launch next week

DETROIT, MI - The Huron-Clinton Metroparks and SMART have teamed up to establish a new pilot program called Metropark Express Powered By SMART. The project, which will be the first public transportation linked to a Metropark, will commence on September 3, 2021. Residents from around the area will be able to take SMART Flex, a new on-demand service, to Lake St. Clair Metropark between the Gratiot and 15 Mile bus stops via the Metropark Express.Read full story
Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights' OktoberFAST 5K is now open for registration

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI - Sterling Heights’ annual SterlingFAST 5K has been renamed OktoberFAST 5K as part of the Break-Free Blast. The race starts on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. at Dodge Park through Utica Road to the City's Nature Center, where they will cross the river and return south to Dodge Park along the park's picturesque bike path.Read full story
Berkley, MI

A guide to the annual Berkley Art Bash

BERKLEY, MI - The annual Berkley Art Bash returns next month on September 11, 2021. Usually held in June, it was postponed due to COVID-19. It is set to take place on 12 Mile between Buckingham and Coolidge Hwy, from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.Read full story
Warren, MI

Upcoming events in Warren from late August to October 2021

WARREN, MI - As Metro Detroit’s largest suburb, it comes as no surprise that Warren seems to always be overflowing with different kinds of events. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, here are some upcoming events that are worth attending around Warren.Read full story
Lapeer, MI

The City of Lapeer earns the Redevelopment Ready Communities certification

LAPEER, MI - Announced by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the city of Lapeer has been given the Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) certification for its efforts in building a firm foundation to invite private investment and further expand on municipality assets.Read full story
Washtenaw County, MI

A $60,000 grant to provide new laptops for youth attending summer camp at Parkridge Community Center

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A $60,000 grant was recently awarded to the Washtenaw Community College, as announced by WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca on the last day of the Summer Learning Experience camp at the college’s Parkridge Community Center.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit's tech training nonprofit NPower launches a permanent office

DETROIT, MI - Last week, NPower has officially launched in Detroit. Their campuses are located in the Bedrock-owned Lothrop Landing at 116 Lothrop Road - Suite. NPower is a prominent nonprofit that is dedicated to providing free education in the tech industry for those who come from underserved communities - from young adults to military veterans. They seek to create a diversified domestic technology workforce and clear career paths for all individuals, regardless of race, gender, or socioeconomic background.Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

The City of Ann Arbor is seeking an artist for the Water Treatment Plant mural project

ANN ARBOR, MI - The City of Ann Arbor is hiring an artist to create a mural in the city’s Drinking Water Treatment Plant (WTP). The application deadline is on October 31, 2021, and the work shall be finished by November 2022 at the latest. The chosen artist will be paid $17,000.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Henry Ford Health System to hold in-person hiring events in multiple locations this Tuesday

DETROIT, MI - Henry Ford Health System, a leading health care provider consisting of many hospitals and medical centers, is hosting an in-person open house hiring event at multiple locations on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 1 – 4 p.m.Read full story
2 comments
Ann Arbor, MI

Three Salad Bars you can find in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - Salad is never off the list of healthy foods. There are many choices of components, dressings, and flavors that make salads popular among many people. Both those who dedicated themselves to a healthy eating lifestyle, vegetarians and vegans, or just anyone! These three Ann Arbor salad bars recommendations from Yelp will help you to get a bow of fresh, tasty, and healthy salad.Read full story
Oakland County, MI

Sweet Treats in Oakland County

OAKLAND, MI - The Motor City has more to offer than just coneys, Motown music, urban parks, and cars. The sweet factories throughout the city have grown immensely over the past few years.Read full story
Port Sanilac, MI

Exciting things to do in Port Sanilac

PORT SANILAC, MI - Port Sanilac, located about 90 minutes northeast of downtown Detroit, is tucked away in the natural splendor of Michigan's East Ports area. Due to its strategic location, this is the perfect little getaway if you want to take a break from the city noises.Read full story
Sterling Heights, MI

The 3 best cafes you must try when in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI - Planning to go cafe-hopping around Sterling Heights but don’t know where to start from? No worries, we’ve got you covered. These cafes listed below are Sterling Heights’ pride and joy.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Best 3 Detroit spas to rejuvenate

DETROIT, MI – The city can be exhausting, and Detroit is no exception. Unwind yourself with a relaxing visit to the spa. You don't need to go far, because downtown Detroit has quite a lot of options for you to try, and here are the best 3 that worth your visit.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Live healthier and try these tasty salads in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - In a town filled with potatoes and meat, a salad might be the last option that you pick when you are in hunger. However, it is not wrong to have a salad as breakfast, lunch, or even dinner at these places.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Hasan Minhaj to share jokes and laughter with Detroit at Fox Theatre

DETROIT, MI – Famous with his Netflix comedy special 'Homecoming King' and weekly 'Patriot Act,' stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj will take his one-man comedic show 'The King’s Jester' to the Fox Theatre on Saturday, September 25 at 7 p.m.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy