The 26th Annual Woodward Dream Cruise returns this week

Mark Duffel/Unsplash

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - The 26th Annual Woodward Dream Cruise is taking place this Saturday, August 21, 2021. The event stretches through nine communities across Oakland County, Michigan.

In 1995, the Woodward Dream Cruise began as a fundraiser for a soccer field in Ferndale. Years later, it has emerged as the world's largest one-day automobile event. The Woodward Dream Cruise encompasses much of the avenue, with vintage automobile owners cruising through nine communities in Oakland County.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m to 9 p.m, the vintage cars will roll around from Ferndale to Pontiac. Anyone is welcome to join in this free event, either to drive or just to marvel at the cars passing by. However, those who want to participate but are not driving a vintage car are urged must remain out of the two right lanes closest to the curb.

If you’re planning to attend, bear in mind that you may face difficulty in finding a parking spot. This is due to a large number of spectators, hence the parking shortage in certain locations.

Also, since it will run all day, you might want to set aside some time to explore the area you plan to be in. There are plenty of restaurants nearby to fulfill your appetites, such as Brady’s Tavern and Eddie V’s. Stop by the Blarney Stone Pub for a drink or two. If you feel like spending the night or the entire weekend, you can stay at one of the official WDC hotels.

Click here to see the route map. For more information, head to WDC’s official website.

