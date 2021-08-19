The Be Rare Foundation to fund female entrepreneurs, Detroiters encouraged to apply

LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - The Be Rare Foundation is funding four female entrepreneurs with impactful established businesses or projects. Each of them will be awarded a $5,000 grant.

The Rare Women Grant is targeting thriving businesswomen in the industry of beauty, fashion, design, teach, arts, and entertainment which aim to help women and bring changes into the community.

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old U.S resident and identify as female. You are also required to submit other documents; a two-minute overview video, two essays with a maximum of 500 words each, a work sample, and a business plan.

In the video, you must address several things about you, your motivation, as well as your project’s framework, goals, impact, and how the grant will help you achieve all that. You might want to start the first 30 seconds with an elevator pitch.

For the essays, one should be on how you will utilize the grant, and the other one explains what makes you or your project align with the foundation’s slogan “Rise and Rule Every Day”. Both essays should not exceed 500 words.

You need to also elaborate on how, within six months, you will use the fund to reach your objectives. This includes details of your project’s timeline, budget projections, and operations.

The applications will be reviewed by The Be Rare Foundation’s founders, board members, and industry advisors. Their evaluation is based on your ability to demonstrate your mission, project’s impact, creativity and innovation, financial need, and a clear business plan.

The Be Rare Foundation strives to empower the next generation of women entrepreneurs and creatives. They seek to achieve this through initiatives such as the Rare Women Grant.

If you are an ambitious businesswoman from Detroit, give this a shot and apply by September 1, 2021.

Click here for more information on the grant.

