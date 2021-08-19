Comcast launches second Xfinity retail store in Detroit

Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Comcast, a global media and technology company, has launched its second 4,100-square-foot Xfinity® retail store in Detroit at 1367 Eight Mile Road.

Situated in such a strategic location in the Gateway Marketplace Shopping Center, Comcast spent $800,000 to build the new Xnifity store. The interior is filled with all Xfinity products - from video, internet, connected home solutions, to Xfinity Mobile - which customers can try out with the help of technology experts.

Melissa Bahoora, Comcast’s vice president of sales in Michigan, said the opening of this new store aims to show Detroit residents that there’s more to technology than what meets the eye. “We want our customers to utilize all of the features and capabilities our products and services provide,” said Bahoora.

The new store opens every day from 10 a.m to p.m, and from noon to 5 p.m on Sunday. Those who wish to visit should make an appointment first.

Comcast has been serving Detroit since 1994 and, in the last three years, has also invested over $850 million for the improvement of technology and infrastructure in Michigan. They provide speeds up to 1.2 1.2 Gigabit-per-second (Gbps) to residential customers across Detroit.

As an international media and technology company with millions of customers, Comcast puts its primary focus on broadband, aggregation, and streaming. Through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands, they deliver wireless, video, and broadband. They also broadcast top-rated entertainment, news, and sports. Comcast expanded its business in Asia by providing enjoyable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts, also available in the U.S.

Head to their website www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.