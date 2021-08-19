Join Ann Arbor SPARK Regional Incubator Network to accelerate your business

Annie Spratt/Unsplash

ANN ARBOR, MI - If you are looking to rent out office space with all-inclusive resources to grow your startup, you might want to consider utilizing Ann Arbor SPARK Regional Incubator Network.

Their two business incubators offer the essentials you need to support your business. With such affordable lease prices, their innovation centers can be found in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

SPARK Central Innovation Center - Ann Arbor

Situated in Ann Arbor downtown, this space is perfect to be the hub for your company.

Besides this ideal space, you will also be entitled to receive access to networking with like-minded people, being mentored by experienced individuals, and attending educational events to better equip you as an innovator.

There are three types of office spaces. The Virtual Desk, costing $115 per month, permits you to operate in a shared office environment and use the conference rooms for your meetings. For Key Card access and private space, as well as all SPARK resources, you need to pay $250. If you wish to obtain all the resources and be granted more privacy, $350 per month will cover all of that.

SPARK East Innovation Center - Ypsilanti

Established in 2008, a wide variety of businesses in different industries have owed this place for providing them with the necessary resources to accelerate their operations.

Starting with $75 per month, you get access to a shared office and several conference rooms. For $150, in addition to a shared desk and conference rooms, you can enter the office with a key card during business hours. If you require more privacy to let you focus more, you can do so by renting out the Designated Desk for $200 per month.

Also, the perks worth mentioning are access to consulting expertise, business development centers, educational programs around downtown Ypsilanti.

