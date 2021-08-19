Kids encouraged to submit artworks for the 17th Annual Kids’ Clean Water Contest

Anita Jankovic/Unsplash

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - The Water Resources Commissioner (WRC) is joining forces with Pure Oakland Water to facilitate the 17th Annual Kids’ Clean Water Contest. The artwork must be submitted by October 8, 2021.

This program aims to engage children in identifying solutions for freshwater resources pollution issues.

With the theme of 'We Can All Help to Keep Oakland County’s Lakes, Rivers, Streams, and Watersheds Clean', they are seeking 4th and 5th graders in Oakland County to submit their artwork which should reflect on the protection of the surrounding lakes, rivers, streams, and watersheds from pollution, as well as water conservation.

Each student must submit only one entry. The artwork should be an original work by the student; on letter-sized white paper in landscape format; use crayons, ink, markers, and other similar items for bold colors and lines; and look neat, with no folding or rolling.

The artwork submission will be evaluated by water resource professionals based on the effectiveness of the message, creativity, educational aspects, and uniqueness.

The winners will be chosen and notified in November. They will get fun swag, drawing supplies, and a chance to be featured in a virtual exhibition.

All contestants will receive calendars, which will include the work of 48 artists, and over 5,000 copies will be manufactured and distributed across Oakland County and its surrounding areas.

If you have creative and artistic children or younger siblings, you might want to sign them up for this program.

Submit the entries to Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner's Office no later than October 8, 2021. For further information, reach out to Jacy Garrison at 248-858-5264 or e-mail calendarcontest@oakgov.com.

Click here to get the entry form.

