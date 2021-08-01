Read in Color initiative arrived in Detroit

Yan Krukov/Pexels

DETROIT, MI - Read in Color, an initiative by Little Free Library, arrived in Detroit. The first book-sharing boxes are located in Briliant Detroit’s Chandler Park. Around 2,500 diversity books to promote understanding in equity and inclusion are included.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, poets, literacy activities, and free books for kids officially opened LFL’s Read in Color. Filled with books, the library provides perspectives on racism and social justice, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and incorporates all identities for all readers.

Read in Color initiative was a response to George Floyd’s murder last year and was first introduced in Minneapolis. From Washington, D.C to New York, and now Detroit, Read in Color are widely supported. For Detroit, HarperCollins Publishers and Scholastics generously support Read in Color by their designated programs. LFL also included books written by student authors from 826michigan.

Cindy Eggleton, CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said that the communities are beautiful and unique because of their diversity. Now thanks to Read in Color, there will be free, accessible books in Detroit that reflect and celebrate this diversity. With the help of Little Free Library and Read in Color, stories by marginalized voices are available in Detroit.

LFL’s four key components for Read in Color are Library installations full of cultural diversity books, free books for applying stewards, recommended reading lists representing diverse communities, and Read in Color pledge for everyone to show their support.

Anyone can get involved by signing the Read in Color pledge. You can share diverse books in your little library or find one nearby. You can also post about Read in Color on social media or you can donate.

