Detroit Zoo’s Mayor of Amphibiville elected for a two-year term

Couleur/Pexels

DETROIT, MI - The new mayor for Detroit Zoo’s Amphibiville has been elected on June 26. Sworn in as Mayor of Amphibiville on Saturday, 11-year-old Blake Myers will be on duty for a two-year term.

Blake's goals are to create a monthly newsletter, organize a 5K race for NACC, and educate others on habitats preservation. Throughout his term, Blake’s plaque honoring his victory will be displayed in the NACC. To support his work, Blake also received one-year family membership to the Detroit Zoo and a plush frog.

Amphibiville is home to the National Amphibian Conservation Center (NACC). It is a 2-acre wetland village at the Detroit Zoo. The Detroit Zoological Society invited several mayor candidates from Michigan. By submitting 100 word or fewer essays, young Michiganders ages 7-12 share what they can do to help the amphibians.

Amphibiville’s outgoing mayor – 14-year-old Trinity Favazza attended the swearing-in ceremony. Trinity became mayor at 9 years old in 2016 and served for two terms. She was recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for President’s Environmental Youth Award. One of her works is the statewide Amphibian Conservation Awareness Week declaration. She submitted a proclamation to Michigan Governor, Rick Snyder. Then Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, proclaimed November 4th-11th as the Amphibian Conservation Awareness Week.

NACC is a center for amphibian conservation. It is also a place for amphibian care, exhibition, and research. The Wall Street Journal even called it “Disneyland for Toads” in 2000. The facility conserves a diversity of frogs, toads, salamanders, newts, and caecilians.

