Breastfeeding Awareness Month: Annual Stroll with St. Clair County Health Department

Dave Clubb/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - On their 6th Annual Breastfeeding Stroll, the Women, Infant, and Children’s Supplemental Food Program (WIC) program by St. Clair Country Health Department invites families and children to celebrate Breastfeeding Awareness Month at the Blue Water River Walk Desmond Landing by promoting breastfeeding success on August 3, 2021, from 10 AM to 12 PM.

With this year’s theme, “Why WIC for Breastfeeding?” the program wishes to provide healthy and nutritious foods with beneficial nutrients, which are crucial for breastfeeding mothers. While breastfeeding helps both mothers and babies, making healthy food choices is part of the process. It is recommended by The American Academy of Pediatrics to breastfeed exclusively for the first six months of life.

Founded in October 1942, the City and County Coordinated Health Department was established by the St. Clair County Board of Supervisors. In the present day, St. Clair County Healthy Department has walked side by side with Michigan’s Public Health Code to prevent disease, prolong life, and promote public health, continually and diligently through organized programs.

The WIC program by St. Clair County Health Department itself helps mothers and babies to achieve their breastfeeding goals by promoting breastfeeding continuity of care throughout the community.

By promoting breastfeeding continuity of care throughout the community, The St. Clair County Health Department WIC program helps mothers and babies to achieve their breastfeeding goals. Professional, skilled breastfeeding counseling, education, and support are provided by Samantha Meyers, RN, Breastfeeding Coordinator, Carley Elliott, WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, and Amelia Berger, RD, Certified Lactation Specialist (CLS). For more information on WIC or breastfeeding support, call (810) 987-8222.

