Violent Storms Strike Southeast Michigan, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Recommends Tornado Alert App

Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Oakland County is prepared with 275 outdoor Tornado Warning or Severe Thunderstorm warning sirens by the National Weather Service when it is hit by damaging winds at or greater than 70 mph since the state is no stranger to thunderstorms, severe weather, and tornadoes. Planning ahead of time what to do during a tornado can save lives. One of those plans includes understanding tornado watches and warnings.

Many people are killed or seriously injured every year by tornadoes and/or high winds despite warnings. Some do not hear the warning, while others received the warning but did not take action. That's why Oakland County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to download their mobile application, ‘Oakland County Sheriff’ or ‘OCSO’ on either App Store through their Facebook page.

“This is great! The sirens were so weak I had to text other people in the area to see if it was even a tornado siren. Downloading this now!” A user comment said under the post. “Hopefully everyone is okay and able to repair the damage quickly. Very eery, awful storms last night,” another user commented. The Sheriff’s Office claims that the application has alerts that include the push notification option for users to receive direct not only weather warnings but other situations too.

Through their Facebook page, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office also uploaded images of views from their helicopter that show damaged properties by the tornado in Oakland County last weekend. The Sheriff’s Office further explained that nobody was killed during this destructive storm and is happy to support their local communities.

