5 Delicious Late Night Eats in Detroit

DETROIT, MI—Detroit has a lot of places to visit if you are a nightcrawler! Here are some great places right around downtown Detroit that will fulfill your midnight hunger after a long night walk:

American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island – town Detroit

If you're not only looking for meals, but what's the history behind them, these both are a perfect place for you. It has been a long debate, which Coney offers Detroiter’s the best hot dog. Most of the menus are similar, but what describes them best are chili, mustard and onion, and some chili-cheese fries.

Checker Bar – Downtown Detroit

This bar has an eyecatching red-white-checker motif on its walls that becomes a signature. You can get a variety of burgers, pizza, or some side dish like their shoestring fries or onion rings.

Telway Hamburgers – Southwest Detroit

Telway Hamburgers has been serving their best burger 24 hours a day for more than 50 years!. Try pairing their burger and coffee for a perfect late-night meal.

El Nacimiento – Southwest Detroit

El Nacimiento in Southwest Detroit has the fast solution for your craving: tacos. Tacos are served quickly, and it is delicious. Fridays and Saturdays, they open later than the other days. Want something extra? Try the super burrito, a 15-inch-tortilla with your choice of meat, tomato, onions, and cilantro.

Penny Red’s – Downtown Detroit

Penny Red’s is the newest of the restaurants listed here, but you can count on the food. They're famous for their fried chicken. They serve bucks in choices of 5 pieces, up to 20 pieces, as well as honey butter biscuits, Brussels sprouts, fries, or potato salad. If you’re not feeling a bucket, they also have sandwiches.

