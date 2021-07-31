Detroit, MI

5 brunch places in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Detroit has many great brunch options. Casual dining vibe to the meal with extra entertainment? We have your tummy to the rescue. Check out this list of the five best places to brunch in Detroit. Each one of the places has its uniqueness and gives you a different ambiance.

Sunday’s Best The Brunch Spot

Sunday’s Best The Brunch Spot is located at 2810 Russell St. Sunday’s serves you fresh and locally sourced food. A favorite of the Eastern Market, the food is made from scratch and at an affordable price. You can try The OG Waffle or Avacado and Tomato Toast for a simple brunch selection.

HopCat

Find HopCat Detroit in Midtown, 4265 Woodward Ave. Their brews and the atmosphere are the highlight of the place.

Have a lazy weekend but a hungry tummy? HopCat is the right place for you to go. Open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am until 3 pm. You can try their special brunch menu: Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. Pair your brunch drinks with a delicious Hangover Skillet featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, Cosmik fries, onions, jalapeños, and topped off with cheese sauce is also a good alternative.

Parc

Check out the gorgeous scenery, beautiful food, and outdoor dining options at Parc. Located at 800 Woodward Ave, they offer outdoor dining. Additionally, huge windows with a great view will give you an exceptional brunch experience.

Tin Roof Detroit

Want to have a cozy and chill place to have your brunch? Sit back, relax, because you have found one. Visit Tin Roof Detroit at 47 East Adams Ave. Feast on your meal with live music playing in the background. Chonky-Donkey, a Cali burrito filled with traditional Mexican goods and brisket is one of their signature dishes.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

Drag Queen Bingo in Royal Oak is the perfect place for an entertaining yet filling brunch. Get ready to laugh the entire time while the drag queens perform in front of you. This comedy show is highly rated and is a memorable brunch for you and your friends.

