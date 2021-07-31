Amna Asghar Presenting Well Wishes at The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

Dannie Jing/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI—Amna Asghar, a Detroit-based artist, recently exhibited her work: Well Wishes at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, or MOCAD. The exhibition, which opened on June 4, will remain open until August 8, 2021.

MOCAD provides spaces for creative expression, and the museum believes that art has the power to transform people. Amna Asghar is one of the artists participating in this program.

The exhibition of Well Wishes combines images from Asghar's familial archive with American and Pakistani cultures. It demonstrates how art can compress time, shorten distances, and communicate across borders.

Well Wishes presents a large-scale painting. The exhibition aims to attract and build people's perspectives regarding the function of a gallery to exchange thoughts, feelings, and stories within the community. The viewers walk to the room as they contemplate the story behind the arts.

Moreover, Well Wishes engages cartoon imagery, and classical landscape painting mainly reveals desires and wishes. The exhibition takes the idea of the Romanticism Art movement—Thomas Cole's allegory of the four stages of human life reflecting childhood, youth, adulthood, and old age with Asghar's contemporary pop aesthetics. The curiosity around her life, personal narrative, art movements, and mass media brings her to create Well Wishes.

Asghar earned her MFA degree from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2014. To date, her work was included in the Armory Show's FOCUS section, curated by Jarrett Gregory in collaboration with Harmony Murphy Gallery.

MOCAD is a contemporary art museum in Detroit presenting exhibitions and programs to explore the best art from Detroit artists and from around the globe. The museum focuses on art to nurture social change and human understanding, reflecting humans and their community.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.