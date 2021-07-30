Get to Know: The Corner Studio Trainers

bruce mars/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI – The Corner Studio is located at Mack Avenue and offers a friendly and healthy space for all ages and abilities. All ages with any skill level can join the fitness classes which are held for around 45, 50, or 60 minutes in the morning or in the evening.

1. Emma Van Hoet

She was a former dancer for 16 years and started running, strength training, yoga, and Pilates. Emma takes HIITstrong, COREstrong, Lagree classes. In her classes, you might hear Eminem, TI, and 90s rap.

2. Whitney Stines

She realized that fitness was important when she was a young lawyer. Feeling demotivated, she found out that exercising is a therapy and stress reliever. She is now a part of The Corner Studio and teaches HIITstrong, COREstrong, and Lagree classes. She likes having Pop music in the background during classes and it is mostly Taylor Swift.

3. Cam Shortz

He does HIIT, Yoga, and traditional weightlifting and he thinks Lagree is a good workout for men. Cam is currently teaching HIITstrong, COREstrong, Power Hour, and he also does private training. He prefers listening to rap music.

4. Carrie Moore

She starts her day by either doing HITT, boxing, a spin class, or strength training with a run or bike ride for exercise every day. Sometimes, she also has yoga or Yin yoga classes during the week. She believes that being uncomfortable and being able to sustain that uncomfortable feeling for a is the key. She teaches Lagree in The Corner Studio.

5. Ali Manion

She is a BarrEnergy trainer in the studio. She is often engaged in physical activities ever since she was young. She played basketball and lacrosse and used to be a competitive swimmer. Ali would love to put RL Grime to boost her energy while exercising and turn on Zhu or Ott for a flowy session.

Knowing the trainers is one of the ways for you to choose the best class for you, and The Corner Studio welcomes new trainers as they are growing to work out together with the community.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.