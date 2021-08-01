Orlando, FL

Don't Miss These Orlando Wedding Expos Happening in August 2021

Morgan Danielle

Starting from scratch or looking for that one final vendor? August’s lineup of Orlando wedding expos has a number of bridal-focused festivities to keep you busy tackling all your wedding planning to-dos. From Orlando Science Center’s Unveil Wedding Showcase to the Florida Bridal & Event Expo at DoubleTree, you’ll have enough events to thoroughly book your August calendar.

The Downtown Wedding Stroll Summer Edition

If you’re looking for a luxe wedding-focused event that is an experience in itself, then you’ll want to purchase tickets to The Wedding Stroll. The Wedding Stroll has been putting on a show for ten years, with events in Winter Park and Downtown Orlando.

The Downtown Wedding Stroll Summer Edition will be held on August 8 from 11:30 am to 4 pm. During the event, you’ll tour venues, meet with wedding professionals, and zero in on the specifics of your dream wedding. The event will include tours of The Citrus Club, Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts, and The Balcony Orlando.

This event has a couple of different ticket options to choose from. If you want to buy your ticket in pairs, you can get an advanced pair of tickets for $25. This price rises $5 the day of the event. Single tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of. The basic tickets include a swag bag and program. But, if you’re looking for something fancier, you can purchase a VIP ticket for $50 a person. The cost is $90 for a pair of VIP tickets. VIP tickets include brunch, a personalized swag bag, a program of the event, and reserved seats at the fashion show.

Location: Citrus Club

Date: August 8, 2021

Cost: $15 to $20 per person, $50 for VIP

Unveil Wedding Showcase

Unveil Wedding Showcase will be held at the Orlando Science Center on August 18 from 6 pm to 8 pm. This event spotlights Orlando Science Center as a venue space and offers a chance to meet with the recommended vendors the venue regularly works with.

This showcase gives guests a chance to check out the venue’s event spaces: DinoDigs, Our Planet, and the FINFROCK Terrace. You’ll also have a chance to meet with vendors from caterers and cake vendors to event rental companies and florists.

If you’re stoked at the idea of a wedding at the Orlando Science Center, get a sneak peek at what to expect from them as a venue by visiting their dedicated weddings landing page.

Location: Orlando Science Center

Date: August 18, 2021

Cost: Free (Reserve complimentary tickets in advance online.)

Florida Bridal & Event Expo

The Florida Bridal & Event Expo is coming to Orlando on August 22. Expo Pros, the company behind the event, hosts bridal shows and expo across the country. This expo gives couples the chance to speak one-on-one with local wedding vendors.

Thanks to the wide variety of vendors at this expo, couples could potentially plan their entire wedding in just one trip. (Wouldn’t that be a dream!) From audio and DJ to table settings and selfie stations, there truly is a vendor for every wedding necessity. Attendees will benefit from samples, show-only discounts, and entry into giveaways.

Attendees will receive a complimentary digital copy of Florida Bride Magazine, a weddings and events planning guide, and a free set of Titanium or Tungsten wedding bands. The Florida Bridal & Event Expo will also be giving away two copies of The Knot Complete Guide To Weddings.

Couples who can’t make the Orlando expo can plan a day trip to Tampa for the August 29 expo hosted by the same company.

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at Seaworld

Date: August 22, 2021

Cost: $5 online and $7 at the door (and parking is free!)

O&O Turns 5

One & Only Bridal is hosting O&O Turns 5 on August 22, an event open to brides-to-be in celebration of five years in business. One & Only Bridal is a bridal boutique that specializes in luxury styling experiences.

The event will include wedding vendors, music, treats, and lots of giveaways. The big giveaway most attendees will be hoping to win is $1,000 off an One & Only Bridal dress. Additional giveaways will include a ‘wifey’ denim jacket and a clean edge veil among other giveaways.

This event is perfect for brides who are still looking for that perfect wedding dress that makes them feel truly bridal. One & Only Bridal will be holding this event at their new location on East Central Boulevard in Orlando.

Location: One & Only Bridal

Date: August 22, 2021

Cost: Free

