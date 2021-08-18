Conroe, TX

Montgomery Co. Records 1,523 New Cases In Two Days

Montgomery County Gazette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ho8qo_0bVbykIY00
COVID-19 case 'heat maps' from Montgomery County show the concentration of new cases.Montgomery County COVID Hub

By: Jessica Shorten

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Public Health District is heavily encouraging all residents to get vaccinated as cases of the Delta variant continue to surge.

The active case count rose to 8,922 with the addition of 1,523 new COVID cases over the past two days. A sharp increasing putting Montgomery County closer to the record previously set during the Winter surge. With the positivity rate rising back to 23%, the current COVID surge shows no sign of relenting anytime soon.

A troubling new trend in the new cases is the number of children testing positive for COVID. In August alone, 573 children under 11 years of age have tested positive for COVID-19. This is rapidly approaching the numbers from January, which saw 661 children 11 and under to test positive for COVID-19. The sharp increase in child cases of COVID-19 are part of a large trend of younger people being more susceptible to catching COVID and experiencing severe symptoms which require hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations are still at critical levels in Montgomery County, with 369 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19. So far, 73 of the patients are in ICU care while 296 are in general/isolation care.

With only 50% of Montgomery County residents vaccinated, the county is putting forth an effort to get more people vaccinated as COVID continues surging. Several pop-up vaccine clinics are being offered through the end of August:

Commissioner Precinct 1:
When: August 18th and 19th
Time: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Where: North Montgomery County Community Center
Address: 600 Gerald St, Willis, TX 77378

Commissioner Precinct 3:
When: August 20th from 9:00 AM to 7:00PM
August 21st and 22nd from 9:00AM to 3:00PM
Where: At the corner of Waterway Ave. and Timberloch Pl. (adjacent to 1 Waterway Ave.)

Commissioner Precinct 4:
When: August 23rd, 24th, and 25th
Time: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Where: A.V. 'Bull' Sallas Park
Address: 21675-C McCleskey Rd, New Caney, TX 77357

Today, the CDC and FDA authorized booster shots for fully vaccinated people 8 months after their last vaccine dose. However, there is currently no word on what Montgomery County will offer for a third dose.

Sadly, a man in his 60s from Conroe died in the hospital today. He had co-morbidities in addition to testing positive for COVID-19, and he was not vaccinated. This puts the death toll in Montgomery County to 364.

