Montgomery Co. Holding Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics This Month

Montgomery County shut down its mass vaccination sites in June after demand dropped to an all time low. Jessica Shorten/Montgomery County Gazette

By: Jessica Shorten

CONROE, TX – In an effort to ramp up vaccination rates in Montgomery County, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is sponsoring pop-up vaccination clinics in three parts of the county over the next two weeks.

For three days each, these pop-up vaccine clinics will be located in Commissioner Precinct 1, Precinct 2, and Precinct 4.

Magnolia Event Center (9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

11659 Farm to Market Rd 1488,

Magnolia, TX 77354

North Montgomery County Community Center (9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

900 Gerald St,

Willis, TX 77378

A.V. 'Bull' Sallas Park (9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

21675-C McCleskey Rd,

New Caney, TX 77357

It is still not clear exactly which vaccines will be available at the event, however. According to the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, they will not know whether they are receiving Pfizer or Moderna doses until 24 hours before the event. Officials with the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management advised they are hoping to receive more Pfizer doses, which would allow a greater portion of the population to be able to participate in the pop-up clinics since it has been approved in people 12 and up. While the Moderna vaccine has shown a particular strength against the Delta variant, it is still only approved in people 18 and older.

The pop-up clinic in Precinct 2 will be held August 14th, 15th, and 16th. The pop-up clinic in Precinct 1 will be held August 17th, 18th, and 19th. The pop-up clinic in Precinct 4 will be August 23rd, 24th, and 25th. While there is no date for a vaccine pop-up event in Precinct 3, one is planned and will be scheduled soon.

The pop-up clinics come as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has run rampant in Montgomery County, putting case counts at levels challenging the record-setting winter surge. Already, active cases have surpassed 6,000 and the positivity rate has risen to 23%.

In comparison, the vaccination rate for Montgomery County has fallen to an all-time low. With less than 50% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a large portion of Montgomery County residents are left vulnerable to severe effects of COVID. Hospitals are already seeing it.

This week, two climate-controlled medical tents were set up outside St. Luke’s hospital in the parking lot to provide more beds to care for COVID-19 patients as ICU beds run out and staff are overwhelmed. Numbers are set to be updated once again this afternoon, and are expected to continue increasing.

