Filing Deadline For November 2, 2021 Election Approaching

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX - Several cities and two school districts in Montgomery County will have positions up for re-election on the ballot this November. However, Monday, August 16, 2021 is the final day to sign up to run for office in these local elections scheduled for November 2, 2021.

For cities, The Woodlands Township, and each school district, one must live in the same jurisdiction for which they seek office.

Applications for a position on the ballot are available at each City Hall, The Woodlands Township Administrative Office, or the school district’s Administrative Office.

Here are the positions up for re-election this year:

City of Patton Village

  • City Council Position 1
  • City Council Position 2
  • Mayor

Roman Forest

  • City Council Position 2
  • City Council Position 4
  • City Council Position 5
  • Mayor

Qualifications for holding elected office in Roman Forest can be found on their website. Position 5 is a one-year term to fill an existing vacancy. All other positions are for a two-year term.

Roman Forest City Hall is open until 5:30 p.m., therefore, applications for candidacy can be submitted to Roman Forest City Hall until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Splendora

  • City Council Position 1
  • City Council Position 2
  • Mayor

The qualifications for an elected office in the City of Splendora are available here.

City of Woodbranch

  • City Council Position 1
  • City Council Position 3
  • Mayor

Qualifications to run for Mayor and City Council in the City of Woodbranch can be found on their website.

The Woodlands Township

  • Board of Directors Position 5
  • Board of Directors Position 6
  • Board of Directors Position 7

These positions are at-large positions, meaning one can live anywhere within The Woodlands Township and still hold the position. The qualifications for a Board of Director are listed on The Woodlands Township’s website.

New Caney ISD

  • Board of Trustees Position 3
  • Board of Trustees Position 4
  • Board of Trustees Position 5

The requirements for filing for candidacy are listed on New Caney ISD’s website. Please note the office hours for New Caney ISD’s Administrative Offices are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Therefore, the filing deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 for positions on New Caney ISD’s Board of Trustees.

Splendora ISD

  • Board of Trustees Position 4
  • Board of Trustees Position 5

Positions on the Splendora ISD Board of Trustees are three-year terms. The office hours for Splendora ISD’s Administrative Offices are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Therefore, the filing deadline is 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 for positions on Splendora ISD’s Board of Trustees.

For all jurisdictions, the deadline to submit an application to be included on the November ballot is 5:00 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, unless otherwise previously stated. These elections will be decided during the November 2nd general election alongside 8 constitutional amendments.

